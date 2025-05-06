CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) released a new video inviting Canadian travelers to visit Illinois, reaffirming the state’s strong relationship with Canada as a key tourism partner. In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week (May 4–10), Governor Pritzker emphasized Canadian tourists’ significant role in supporting local businesses and cultural attractions statewide.

“I don’t blame anyone from Canada whose appetite for visiting the U.S. might have soured—with our current president and the shameful way he’s represented us on the national stage as of late. But as Governor, and self-designated chief marketing officer of Illinois, I want to reassure you that we’re as eager as ever to have you come here,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we’re ready and eager to prove that Midwest nice is the closest thing to Canadian hospitality you can get south of Windsor. As you head south through our shared Great Lakes, we are ready to welcome you to the middle of everything.”

Governor Pritzker’s message to Canada comes as Illinois continues to see record-breaking growth in tourism. According to Tourism Economics, Illinois welcomed 112 million domestic and international visitors in 2023, who spent $47 billion—up $3 billion from the previous year. Visitor spending generated $4.6 billion in state and local tax revenue and stimulated various sectors of the state’s economy, directly supporting more than 278,200 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry, according to Tourism Economics. Canada leads the way as the state’s top international market. Illinois welcomed 2.16 million international travelers in 2023, with more than half a million people (627,000) coming from Canada alone, according to Tourism Economics.

“From the start of Historic Route 66 in Chicago to Abraham Lincoln’s legacy in Springfield, to the breathtaking landscapes of Garden of the Gods in Southern Illinois, our state offers endless opportunities for exciting adventures and experiences,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “We’re proud to welcome Canadian visitors to experience everything that makes Illinois so unique, diverse, and memorable.”

To build on that momentum, the Illinois Office of Tourism (IOT) is launching a new social media campaign this week on Facebook and Instagram in Canada, featuring the state’s Middle of Everything campaign and messaging that highlights Illinois as a welcoming destination for all. Additionally, IOT recently launched a campaign in partnership with Expedia and Brand USA targeting Canadians who are planning trips to the U.S. with ads on popular platforms like Spotify, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Earlier this year, Illinois also showcased its outdoor adventures at the Toronto Outdoor Adventure Show, connecting with nearly 25,000 Canadian travelers.

The State of Illinois’ ties with Canada continue to strengthen. Last year, Governor Pritzker led a trade mission to Canada, where he met with key government and business leaders to discuss quantum, finance and electric vehicle collaboration opportunities. During the visit, Governor Pritzker joined Premier Doug Ford in Toronto, where they held a public Memorandum of Understanding Signing, strengthening collaborations to attract trade opportunities and economic investments. Most recently, Governor Pritzker spoke out against the Trump Administration’s proposed tariffs, connecting with Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman as well as Canadian businesses in Illinois.

Canadians are invited to discover why Illinois is one of the top U.S. destinations and start planning their next getaway atEnjoyIllinois.com.

