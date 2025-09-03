CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker hosted a press conference with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Attorney General Kwame Raoul, and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton to inform the public about Trump’s imminent plans for immigration enforcement and national guard deployments in Chicago and the surrounding region.

“None of this is about fighting crime or making Chicago safer. For Trump, it’s about testing his power and producing a political drama to cover up his corruption,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are ready to fight troop deployments in court and we will do everything possible to ensure that agents operating inside the confines of this state do so in a legal and ethical manner.”

During the press conference, Governor Pritzker emphasized four key pieces of information: ? ?

Trump is currently positioning armed federal agents on federal property in the Chicago region; ? Trump will send unidentified agents in unmarked vehicles to raid Latino communities, similar to what occurred in Los Angeles; ? Trump will deploy the National Guard and/or active-duty military into the city, and will fabricate any occurrence as rationale to do so; and ? Finally, after a month or so, Trump will pick up and send the military to the next blue state – despite cities in red states having higher rates of violent crime. ? ? ?

"We stand united, as the State of Illinois, Cook County, and the City of Chicago, to send a clear message to the White House: we do not want or need a military occupation of our city. We do not want or need militarized immigration enforcement in our city. We need to reverse the devastating cuts that this president has made to the ATF, violence prevention organizations, and Medicaid. We build safer communities by investing in people, not by sending in the military,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“Over the last three years, Cook County alone has invested over $110 million in Community Violence Intervention and other evidence-backed violence prevention strategies and will soon launch a new capacity building network to provide tailored training and technical assistance that strengthens organizations, maximizing their impact in communities," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "Consequentially, we have seen a 35% drop in gun homicides from this time last year and a 45% drop in gun homicides from 2021 in Cook County. Strategic investments work. Meanwhile, Trump's agenda to deploy federal troops, freeze $158 million in funding for violence prevention programs in cities like Chicago, dismantle the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and terminate more than $800 million in anti-violence grants nationwide undercuts efforts while showcasing reckless actions and fear tactics that will disproportionately impact the communities that have been most harmed by gun violence.”

“Even though we do not yet know what form this federal operation will take, we have been and continue to review all legal tools available,” said Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “Federal law limits the federal government’s ability to use the military for domestic law enforcement, and the U.S. Constitution gives Congress sole authority to decide the circumstances that allow the president to federalize the National Guard. The requirements for such deployment do not exist in Chicago, and I will not hesitate to take action to protect our residents if this administration breaks the law or violates our Constitution.”

"I've dedicated my entire career to creating safer communities across Illinois; I've worked to find the root causes of violence and led initiatives under our administration that have made progress in reducing crime. I've had countless conversations with people impacted by crime, and I can say without a shadow of a doubt that no one has ever suggested that militarizing our city is a solution," said Lt Governor Juliana Stratton. "Our administration is working closely with community and advocacy organizations to prepare resources ahead of this attack. While we can't take the fear of this moment away, we can help equip Illinois for whatever comes next. No matter what, Governor Pritzker and I are with you, Illinois. Our only way forward is together."

BEING SERIOUS ABOUT PUBLIC SAFETY

President Trump has routinely cited misleading information about Chicago as an excuse for his unwarranted federal overreach, and he fails to acknowledge that the cities with the highest crime rates are located in Republican-led states.

Here are the facts Donald Trump should read and the White House should include in their next press release:

Chicago does not even make the list for Most Dangerous Places in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report.

Illinois ranks in the top half of states with the lowest violent crime rates in the country.

Gov. Pritzker’s Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA) invested $250 million evidence-based programs to reduce gun violence.

The Peacekeeper Program, which trains residents to mediate and de-escalate conflicts, has resulted in a 41% reduction in gun violence in targeted Chicago and suburban Cook County neighborhoods

Over 90% of communities in Chicago that received state funding experienced declines in total firearm victimizations in July 2025 as compared to July 2024.

Chicago is on track to have the lowest number of homicides in decades with violent crime trending downward across categories as well.

Murders and shooting incidents are both down by more than 30% in the past year and have been cut roughly in half since 2021.

KEEPING ILLINOIS INFORMED & ENGAGED

This week, Governor Pritzker published an op-ed in Crain’s Chicago Business outlining the concerns from the Chicago business community about Trump’s threats to send troops to Illinois. The piece highlighted the ongoing support from businesses for existing public safety efforts, including over $100 million invested into successful anti-violence programs.

Governor Pritzker also warned that troop deployment could have a harmful impact on businesses in Chicago, due to outcomes in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles after the national guard and ICE were deployed in those cities. Restaurants and small businesses reported significantly less foot traffic and a sharp decline in reservations, as well as private-sector work attendance falling by 3.1%.

Additionally, Governor Pritzker has spent the past week visiting communities across Illinois to talk with local businesses and their patrons about the Trump Administration’s ongoing threats.

KNOW YOUR RIGHTS

The Illinois Governor’s office works closely with community and advocacy organizations to prepare resources for federal actions. These organizations are trusted in the communities they serve, making them ideal partners to provide support and resources.

For more information, visit illinoisimmigrationinfo.org, a comprehensive information hub designed to empower immigrants with reliable immigration-related information and guidance. Specific resources include:

