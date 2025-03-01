CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker brought together leaders and advocates in Illinois to showcase a united front and commitment to protecting Medicaid and healthcare in Illinois. Medicaid covers 3.4 million Illinoisans, approximately 25% of the state’s population, including 1.4 million children.

Governor Pritzker joined patients, advocates, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton, Sen. Durbin, Reps. Casten, Davis, Foster, García, Jackson, Kelly, Krishnamoorthi, Ramirez, Schakowsky, and Underwood, State Sen. Aquino, and State Rep. Moeller to raise awareness about the critical importance of Medicaid for Illinois families following the passage of the House Republican’s budget resolution targeting Medicaid. The leaders also continued sounding the alarm on the Trump Administration’s unpredictable and indiscriminate cutting of critical funding for Americans.

“More than 3 million hardworking Illinoisans are enrolled in Medicaid in every corner of the state – these are our children, moms and dads, seniors, and people with disabilities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “If Medicaid is cut, no state in the country – Including Illinois – has the money to backfill the billions of dollars in funding and the consequences will be devastating. Today, I’m encouraging Illinoisans to make their voices heard and demand that Trump and Vance and Republicans in Washington prioritize your healthcare over tax cuts for the wealthy. Stand up. Speak out. Show up.”

“Our federal government has turned their backs on all but the wealthiest people in America. The proposed federal budget is for no one but 1% of the 1%," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Our rural communities, low-income neighbors and anyone who already lacks access to care will be impacted first. Medicaid saves lives—full stop, and no matter what, we will keep fighting for our working families."

Millions of Illinois families depend on Medicaid and the Trump Administration has targeted healthcare with a series of executive orders aimed at weakening the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by adding redundant paperwork requirements, shortening enrollment windows, and ending programs that lowered prescription costs for Americans. The threats to Medicaid have been exacerbated by House Republicans voting to advance a budget that requires $880 billion in funding cuts in order to fund tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans, which would have devastating impacts on Americans and Illinoisans enrolled in Medicaid.

Illinois Medicaid By-the-Numbers:

Illinoisans Covered by Medicaid: 3.4 million Approximately 1 in 4 Illinoisans

Illinois Children Covered by Medicaid: 1.4 million

Percentage of Illinois Births Covered by Medicaid: 44%

Illinois Adults Covered by ACA Expansion: 770,000

Illinois Nursing Home Days Covered by Medicaid: 68%

Percentage of IL Community Mental Health Center Patients Covered by Medicaid: 80%

Percentage of people in IL living with HIV covered by Medicaid: 50%

Number of people employed by Illinois hospitals and health systems: 445,000 (11% of the state’s total employment)

Among the most vulnerable to Republican cuts are the 770,000 Illinoisans who are covered through the ACA expansion, who would otherwise be ineligible for Medicaid. The last time Republicans attempted to eliminate the ACA Medicaid expansion in 2017, it was estimated that Illinois could lose between 55,000 to 60,000 jobs statewide and $7.5 billion in annual economic activity.

Cuts to Medicaid will affect the most vulnerable people in our communities – low-income adults, children, pregnant women, individuals with disabilities, seniors with limited financial resources, and people living in rural areas. A reduction to Medicaid services would also have a devastating impact on hospitals and health systems. In fiscal year 2024, the Medicaid program in Illinois paid $10.8 billion to hospitals, $3.8 billion to Long-Term Care facilities, $4.5 billion to pharmacies, and $2.1 billion to physicians and clinics across the state.

Medicaid also plays a critical role in Illinois’ economy, supporting jobs and communities across the state. Illinois’ hospitals and health systems, most of which serve Medicaid enrollees, annually generate $117.7 billion for the state. This breaks down to $50.3 billion for payroll, $61.8 billion for supplies and services, and $5.6 billion in capital funding. Every dollar spent on these categories, generates an additional $1.40 in spending, ultimately contributing to the growth of local economies across the state. Illinois hospitals and health systems also support 445,000 full-time jobs, comprising 11% of the state’s total employment.

Since its inception in 1965, Medicaid has become a vital part of America’s healthcare landscape, currently covering 72 million low-income Americans. For a family of four, this translates to an annual household income of $44,364. In a national poll, most Americans said they had a connection to the Medicaid program and two-thirds believe that the current program is working well for low-income families.

While the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans go after healthcare for vulnerable residents, raise the cost of prescription drugs, and undermine other vital services, Illinois is working to improve the lives of working families by making healthcare more affordable through key initiatives including, Pharmacy Benefit Reform (PBM) aimed at lowering costs, medical debt relief, and other legislative priorities.

Here's what Illinois leaders are saying about protecting Medicaid and healthcare:

“The cuts proposed by Congressional Republicans would not only end coverage for potentially hundreds of thousands of Illinois Medicaid customers and drive up the uninsured rate, but they would also destabilize our healthcare system, further jeopardizing providers and partners who play a key role in delivering services across the state,” said Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Elizabeth Whitehorn. “Simply put, these proposed cuts would be devastating for Illinois.”

“Medicaid covers 3.4 million Illinoisans, including half of all births, two-thirds of nursing home residents, and most patients struggling with mental health,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “This life-saving coverage is in danger right now because of Republicans in Congress that want to take health care away from millions of Illinoisans to pay for tax cuts for billionaires. Alongside my colleagues in Congress, I will continue to reaffirm my commitment to protecting affordable and accessible health care.”

“In the 6th Congressional District, cuts to Medicaid would jeopardize access to health care for over 80,000 of my constituents,” said U.S. Representative Sean Casten (IL-06). “Donald Trump might want to cut this essential service to give a tax cut to billionaires, but my colleagues and I will do everything in our power to stop him every step of the way.”

“The Republican survival-of-the-richest assault on hard-working Americans is cruel and undemocratic,” said U.S. Representative Danny Davis (IL-07). “To gift people earning more than $743,000 huge tax cuts, the heartless Republican plan will strip health care from millions of children, families, and workers, including hundreds of thousands of Illinoisans. I vow to fight the Republicans’ brutal gutting of Medicaid that will devastate individuals’ well-being, the stability of our health care system, and our economy.”

“In Illinois, families, seniors, and children are at risk of losing essential health care, all so Republicans can give more tax breaks to billionaires,” U.S. Representative Bill Foster (IL-11). “Medicaid is a lifeline for so many people, in rural areas as well as our cities, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress, Governor Pritzker, and state officials to fight against these cuts and Trump's other attempts to slash federal programs.”

“These cuts will hurt families and devastate entire neighborhoods. In immigrant communities like the ones I represent, Medicaid keeps clinics open, hospitals running and kids healthy,” said U.S. Representative Chuy García (IL-04). “If you take that away you create a public health crisis.”

“Healthcare is a fundamental human right, and we must do everything in our power to protect Medicaid for the 3.4 million Illinoisans who rely on it—especially our children, seniors, and individuals with disabilities," said U.S. Representative Jonathan Jackson (IL- 01). "The Republican House budget resolution is a direct attack on working families, prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy over the health and well-being of our communities. I stand with Governor Pritzker and my fellow Illinois leaders in fighting to ensure that every resident has access to the care they need and deserve.”

"Democrats are unified to protect Medicaid against President Trump's agenda and the Republican budget," said U.S. Representative Robin Kelly (IL-02). "Republicans promised to lower costs of living — but they lied. With all their power in the White House and in Congress, they want to give a $4.5 trillion tax cut to the wealthy few and make the American people pay for it. Under the Republican budget to cut $880 billion from Medicaid, over 300,000 people in the Second District risk losing healthcare and 17,000 more will see premiums increase. I choose to stand against their corruption and self-interest that put lives in danger."

“This heartless Republican budget is not about fiscal responsibility—it’s about gutting Medicaid and endangering the care of millions of Illinoisans who rely on it, including seniors, children, and people with disabilities," said U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08). “Slashing Medicaid to bankroll tax cuts for billionaires goes against the very values our state holds dear. I am proud to stand united with leaders from across Illinois as we fight like hell to uphold those values and protect Illinois families.”

“1 in 4. That’s how many people in my district rely on Medicaid to pay for their colonoscopy, mammography, maternal and pediatric care, and for the life-saving or preventive care they need and deserve. Republicans' actions to cut Medicaid and the services working families rely on is not just hypocritical, it’s evil,” said U.S. Representative Delia C. Ramirez (IL-03). “There are no other words for those who would knowingly put tax benefits for their wealthiest Americans over the needs of working families who depend on Medicaid. We have the obligation to remain defiant in our position that everyone, independent of citizenship status, zip code, or age, has a right to a dignified, HEALTHY life.”

“Just this week, Congressional Republicans, emboldened by unelected billionaire Elon Musk and Donald Trump, voted to give a $4.5 trillion tax cut to the ultra-wealthy, while simultaneously voting to cut Medicaid by $880 billion. This will no doubt rip health care away from millions of low-income individuals, seniors, and people with disabilities,” said U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky (IL-09). “Constituents have been calling my office non-stop to share just how important Medicaid is to them and their families. Whether it helps pay for their caregiver or their medication, Medicaid is a lifesaver. I know my Republican colleagues are getting these calls too. The American people are outraged, and I will not stand by as their vital benefits are cut. We must organize, mobilize, and make our voices heard. When we fight, we win.”

“Donald Trump’s and House Republican’s attacks on our health care are un-American and unacceptable. They’re attacks on the very values that make our Illinois communities so strong,” said U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (IL-14). “But time and time again during his first administration, we made sure that Donald Trump knew: if you come for Illinois’ families, you will lose every time. We are prepared and ready to teach him that lesson again and again if we have to.”

“At UIC, we are training the next generation of healthcare providers who will carry forward the responsibility of caring for our communities. Our clinics also provide world-class patient care to all those who seek it, regardless of their background or ability to pay,” said UIC Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. “On behalf of UIC and UI Health, we are grateful to Governor Pritzker for supporting Medicaid and for his deep commitment to supporting healthcare for all.”

