CHICAGO - On Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, Governor JB Pritzker joined Maryville, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), elected officials, and community partners to cut the ribbon on a new temporary housing program: Maryville’s St. Catherine of Siena. This program will serve up to 10 youth in care who are ready to be discharged from intensive medical facilities but are still in need of transitional care due to their complex medical needs.

“Across the state and especially here in Chicago, too many of our children and families – particularly those with urgent and complex medical needs – have to overcome significant barriers to secure the care they need. We have made it our mission to leap over those hurdles and ensure every child in Illinois receives the quality, accessible care they deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I am deeply proud that support from DCFS could bring this project to life with a $1 million capital investment as well as a rate guaranteeing payment to support standard care, specialty positions, and resources for nursing, case management, transportation, and food. This is just one of many investments we’re making as part of a comprehensive effort to increase capacity in youth care.”

“We know healing is not a one-size-fits-all process. This new facility demonstrates Illinois' commitment to ensuring all children receive the support and care they need,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By providing for our most vulnerable Illinoisans and the people who care for them, we are laying the foundation for a thriving society and a thriving Illinois."

The new facility, located at 2608 W. Addison, will provide a safe and supportive environment for up to 10 youth in care aged birth – 21. The location, a former day care, was chosen for its proximity to schools, hospitals and healthcare providers that will be utilized by the youth, as well as its ease of access to multiple modes of public transportation for families to maintain regular visits. The building’s single floor layout will provide ample space to supervise and care for youth in a warm, inviting and homelike environment.

The $1 million construction project was funded through the Illinois DCFS capital development program. The department will invest $4 million per year to pay for the cost of room and board, specialized nursing care, case management services and transportation. Within the next three months, DCFS will have an additional 40 new beds available to youth in Cook County, for a total investment of $3.65 million through the DCFS capital development grants.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As part of our strategic plan, Illinois DCFS is working collaboratively with our partners, including the Children’s Behavioral Health Initiative, our sister agencies and trusted community providers like Maryville and using predictive analytics which help us determine the locations and types of residential programs that can best meet the needs of our youth in care,” said Illinois DCFS Director Heidi E. Mueller. “Our goal is to ensure that our kids are located in their own communities, where they have access to trusted supports, including family, friends, schools and medical providers who will continue to remain in their lives as they grow into flourishing adults.”

Maryville’s multi-disciplinary team will care for the youths’ emotional, physical and mental health needs while preparing them to live in the community; and connect caregivers to services and medical training to ensure the youth’s transition to a specialized foster home is successful.

“Our multi-disciplinary team of professionals understands the medical challenges these youth experience, and we also recognize the challenges families encounter in caring for them, the systems involved to provide additional support and the medical care needed,” said Nina Aliprandi, Maryville Associate Executive Director. “We have a long and strong history of working with child welfare involved youth and families, and this new facility will further our ability to meet their physical and emotional challenges and provide the support and advocacy these families need.”

“All children deserve high-quality health care—especially when they are experiencing complex and intense symptoms,” said Senator Natalie Toro (D-Chicago). “Continued investments will ensure more young people can access lifesaving care, and be set up for success in the future.”

“Maryville is doing tremendous work in helping Illinois families and youth with services that will help them get back on their feet,” said Rep. Jaime Andrade (D-Chicago). “This new residential facility and $1 million in funding is only the beginning in helping our youth transition to a home setting after suffering from trauma, mental illness, and disabilities. This important initiative is necessary for getting our youth off the streets and providing them with resources and services necessary for their survival and development. Thank you to DCFS and Maryville for collaborating together on this project for the future of our youth in Illinois.”

The St. Catherine of Siena Program is scheduled to officially open and accept the first youth in care in November.

More like this: