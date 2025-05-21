SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that $139.2 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program to expand local travel options and enhance quality of life in communities statewide. The popular program is the largest ever due to Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program.

“The Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program is a crucial part of Rebuild Illinois, helping make travel safer and more accessible in the communities that need it most,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Today, I’m proud to announce the largest investment in the program’s history, with more than $139 million going toward bike lanes, sidewalks, trails and other local improvements. This is just one part of the state’s larger effort to reverse decades of disinvestment and create more connected communities.”

The 66 projects approved through ITEP include bike and pedestrian paths and trails, streetscape beautification and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across various modes of transportation at the local level. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, an all-time high in funding was made available during the competitive call for projects, with approximately 74% allocated for improvements in communities that best demonstrated financial need.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is committed to working with communities to improve local mobility options while strengthening the state’s overall transportation network,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “We’re proud to support these efforts by our local partners that create new opportunities to connect people with the important places in their lives.”

The awards were announced by IDOT at events today with local officials, community leaders and transportation stakeholders in Evanston to celebrate $3 million for Chicago Avenue bike and pedestrian improvements, in Savoy for $1.3 million to improve the Prairie Fields path, and in Granite City to provide $1.9 million to help close a gap in the regional path and trail system.

Other projects receiving funding:

Alsip – Hazelgreen and various sidewalk improvements, $3 million

Belleville – West Belleville bike trail, $3 million

Champaign – Kirby Avenue complete street project, $3 million

Chicago – Ogden Avenue bike lanes and pedestrian improvements, $3 million

Chicago Heights – McEldowney Park underpass, $277,990

Elgin – Kimball Street bridge, Fox River Trail underpass, $3 million

Forest Preserve District of Will County – DuPage River Greenway Trail, $2.9 million

Midlothian – Natalie Creek Trail, $3 million

Pittsfield – Downtown reconstruction, $1.6 million

St. Clair County Transit District – Bunkum Road Trail, $3 million

Summit – 74th Avenue pedestrian bridge, $2.4 million

Click here for a complete list of recipients.

Made possible by federal and state funds administered by IDOT, ITEP awards are focused on improving bike and pedestrian travel, as well as making other surface transportation improvements that promote a variety of options for getting around communities.

Projects were awarded based on their readiness, connection to transportation networks and other economic drivers, as well as their ability to secure public support and provide public benefits. Additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level and estimated median household income.

The department received 233 applications for projects worth an estimated $383 million for the latest funding cycle. The next call for projects will be in 2026.

“When people think about where they want to raise their families, it’s projects like these that really move the needle,” said state Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign). “When communities have complete streets, sidewalks and bike paths they become places people want to live.”

“Good exercise, lower costs and reduced environmental impact provided by bicycles have made them popular as long as I've lived in Evanston. Creating a separate bike track to directly link Evanston and Chicago is an affordable step to facilitate this positive lifestyle,” said state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston). “Smart use of tax dollars will help our community thrive as we build a future powered by clean energy and sustainable living, and I'm happy to see practical progress like this.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

