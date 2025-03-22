ROMEOVILLE- Today, Governor JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton joined Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, Illinois Department on Aging Director Mary Killough, and local advocacy leaders in the second stop of the Governor’s Standing Up for Illinois Tour.

The event brought together state and local leaders to call attention to the Trump Administration’s attacks on the federal Social Security Administration (SSA), which will limit access to Social Security benefits for the two million Illinoisans who rely on this support. The event was hosted by The Ovation Center—a recently-opened facility that provides resources, services, and activities to seniors in Will County.

“Through economic recessions, global conflict, and political upheaval, Social Security has remained the bedrock of our economy, our social safety net, and our democracy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s dangerous plan to gut the Social Security Administration will cause longer wait times for those looking for assistance with their benefits, improper denial of claims, and delayed or missed benefits checks. Here in Illinois, we’re standing up for Social Security, because it’s absolutely essential for our people to live independent, healthy, and fulfilling lives.”

“Americans have paid into Social Security for generations, counting on this program for the peace of mind that comes with a secure retirement,” said Rep. Lauren Underwood. “Social Security belongs to us all, and we must defend it and support it. This latest Republican effort to sell out our retirement security to pay for more tax cuts for billionaires is an attack on the core values that make our northern Illinois community strong.”

The Trump Administration has made clear its intent to gut the SSA through mass layoffs, closures of in-person SSA offices that provide support, implementing onerous identity check requirements and cutting phone support services. These measures will cause diminished services, and potentially lead to lost benefits for vulnerable Illinoisans who rely on these resources that enable them to buy groceries, pay rent and lead independent lives. Approximately 2 million Illinoisans rely on Social Security for disability, retirement or survivor benefits.

"Closing offices, cutting jobs, and limiting access to critical benefits isn’t just bureaucratic red tape. Social Security is under attack," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "Standing up for Social Security is a fight for all of our futures. I stand with Governor Pritzker in calling out these harmful cuts and demanding action.

“If Social Security benefits are delayed for any amount of time, older adults’ lives and livelihoods would be at risk,” said Illinois Department on Aging Acting Director Mary Killough. “Many of the people we serve don’t have another source of income and depend on Social Security to pay for food, medicine, and other basic needs. They simply can’t afford cuts to their benefits and delays to their checks—and we won’t stand for that in Illinois.”

“With the proposed cuts to Social Security, seniors will be forced to cut ‘extras’ like social activities and ‘other’ health and wellness programs they must pay for out of pocket,” said Brianne Hetman, CEO of Will County Senior Services. “And, those of us in the Aging Network know, this will mean increased social isolation amongst older adults, and additional stress on caregivers and families members that rely on recreational and informative activities.”

“Social Security is a promise that millions of Americans have rely on for a safe and secure retirement,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “It is critical to protect the Social Security dollars that working Americans have been investing in for years. Any attack on Social Security will have real consequences for families.”

Today’s visit is the second stop of the Governor’s Standing Up for Illinois Tour, where he is traveling across the state to shed light on how the Trump Administration’s extreme agenda is hurting working families, farmers, veterans, seniors, and other Illinoisians. The tour will show the harmful impacts on people when Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Republicans in Congress take a chainsaw to healthcare, childcare, infrastructure, Social Security, and other critical services that help working families– all to give a tax break to their wealthy friends. Throughout the tour, Governor Pritzker will showcase how strong, responsible fiscal leadership has enabled Illinois to achieve balanced budgets and economic growth while supporting working families.

