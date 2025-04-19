CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois Office of Firearm Violence Prevention (OFVP) officials, legislators, and community leaders convened today to recognize progress made to reduce gun violence in Chicago and Illinois due in part to the Peacekeeper Program. The State of Illinois adopted this model in 2023 as a strategy of the OFVP. A recent Northwestern University evaluation report found a 41% reduction of gun violence rates in Chicago and Cook County suburban hotspots targeted by the program.

“Corner by corner, block by block, and neighborhood by neighborhood – we are freeing our communities from the age-old patterns of crime and violence,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From Day One, violence intervention and reduction has been a focus of my administration, and I established the Office of Firearm Violence Prevention and worked with the General Assembly to pass the Reimagine Public Safety Act to organize and support efforts such as these exactly because I believed these kind of results—and more—were possible.”

"Gun violence is an epidemic in America, but here in Illinois, we're showing that community-driven solutions can make a difference. Strong local partnerships and targeted investments led by the people closest to the pain are making our streets safer and saving lives. Under the Pritzker-Stratton administration, we're not just talking about public safety—we're delivering results and staying committed to what works," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.

According to a report from the Center for Neighborhood Engaged Research and Science (CORNERS) at Northwestern University, the 27 city and eight suburban communities served by the Peacekeepers Program experienced a 31% decline in gun violence in 2023 and 2024 compared to the previous two years. The hotspot locations saw a 41% decline in shootings.

OFVP was established as part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), which Governor Pritzker signed into law in 2021. The Act created called for a comprehensive public health approach to reduce firearm violence through community investments that address root causes and provide those most at-risk with access to evidence-based and trauma-informed services.

The Peacekeepers Program, based on the FLIP (Flat Lining Violence Inspires Peace) initiative, effectively enhances safety in Chicago's most impacted blocks during afternoons, evenings, and weekends. The Peacekeepers Program engages and trains residents to mediate and de-escalate conflicts at hotspot locations within their own communities. Hotspot locations are identified as the areas most vulnerable to gun violence. By leveraging their relationships and training, Peacekeepers intervene before violence occurs, reaching areas and conflicts that other street outreach workers may not have the capacity to address.

“State support has made it possible for people at extreme risk of shooting or being shot to be a part of the solution. This is community-driven and community-led violence reduction,” said Arne Duncan, founder of CVI organization Chicago CRED. Highlighting state, city and county support for CVI, Duncan added, “Because of our public sector partners, CVI is becoming a permanent feature of Chicago’s public safety strategy, and our city is becoming a national leader in violence prevention.”

“Chicago’s FLIP workers have mediated thousands of conflicts and brokered peace deals across the city, often at a risk to their own safety. Instead of further perpetrating the cycle of violence, these individuals are an essential part of the Community Violence Intervention (CVI) framework,” said Vaughn Bryant, Executive Director of Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, a convener of 15 nonprofit organizations working in the CVI ecosystem.

“The return on investment is priceless when we know these targeted efforts and dollars truly save lives,” said IDHS Secretary Dulce M. Quintero. “We thank Governor Pritzker for the continued prioritization of promoting innovative and comprehensive solutions to combat gun violence.”

“Real solutions are possible when you ensure the work you do to prevent violence is grounded in the communities most impacted. We're proud of our progress and remain committed to empowering residents to shine a light on peace and safety in their neighborhoods,” said Quiwana Bell, at the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“As an indigenous leader, I am proud to have implemented the Peacekeepers program as a platform to give a voice and opportunity to 900 Peacekeepers across Chicago and Cook County. We are grateful to have the support of our elected leaders and our communities; with these partnerships, every shooting prevented and every life saved brings us one step closer to creating a safe city for residents of all ages,” said LeVon Stone, co-founder and CEO of Acclivus, the largest local, black-led CVI provider and convener of 17 CVI agencies.

In 2021, Governor Pritzker declared gun violence a public health crisis and announced state investment to implement the Reimagine Public Safety plan, a data-driven and community-based violence prevention initiative resulting from passage of the RPSA. State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago) and State Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) were key sponsors of the legislation. The overall violence prevention approach includes elements such as high-risk youth intervention, youth development and career-training programs, violence prevention services, and trauma recovery services for youth.

