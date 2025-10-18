CHICAGO – Today, Governor Pritzker released the following statement condemning Congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration for withholding federal funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as part of the Republican government shutdown. If Republicans don't adopt a deal to reopen the federal government, 1.9 million hardworking Illinoisans who rely on this critical food assistance could lose access to their benefits starting November 1.

“Working families across Illinois are about to go without food assistance because Trump and Congressional Republicans want to score political points and refuse to reach a deal that reopens the federal government. Nearly two million Illinoisans rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table, including households with children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

“Why is it that they can find the money during a shutdown to pay their masked federal agents wreaking havoc in our communities but not help people in need put food on the table? Trump promised to lower costs but that’s not happening – the very least they could do is preserve SNAP access for low-income families struggling to feed their kids. This doesn’t just impact families – it hurts grocers, it hurts employees, and it hurts local economies.

“One child going hungry in America is one too many – this used to be a value we could all agree upon. The Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans need to do their damn job and start delivering for the American people. Enough is enough.”

