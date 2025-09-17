Gov. Pritzker Demands Answers from Trump Administration on Federal Deployments Federal officers deployed in Illinois without state coordination; Pritzker demands answers on operation costs and timeline. Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CHICAGO - Today, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem canceled a press conference in Chicago, fleeing the state once again because she is too scared to face questions and accountability from the people of Illinois. Article continues after sponsor message “I’ve said since the very beginning that the federal government is surging federal officers here to cause challenges, not seriously collaborate on improving public safety,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Secretary Noem was in Chicago today to shoot b-roll for her social media, but not willing to answer any questions or share any information, resources, or support with the state about working together to protect public safety. She is running away scared from any accountability that the public deserves.” As federal deployments ramp up in Illinois, there has been no formal coordination with the state on protecting public safety. Keeping the public in the dark is undermining confidence and trust in law enforcement. In an effort to restore that trust, Gov. Pritzker is publicly releasing questions for the Trump Administration and asking for the help of journalists and the public to demand answers: What is the planned timeline for Operation Midway Blitz? How much is Operation Midway Blitz costing taxpayers? When does the President plan to begin a military occupation in Chicago? Should Illinois residents carry their birth certificates or passports with them to ensure they are not inappropriately detained or disappeared? ICE reported to Congresswoman Underwood that 250 people have been taken into custody, but pressreleasesfrom DHS have only listed 30 people who have been apprehended. Who are the other 220 individuals? Why have their names not been released? How many of those who have been detained, arrested, or deported from Illinois have a criminal background? How many do not have a criminal background? How many of those who have been detained, arrested, or deported are U.S. Citizens? How many Legal Permanent Residents? How many visa holders or other legal immigrants? Where are recently detained individuals being held? There are reports of severe overcrowding and mistreatment in detention centers across the country. How are you proactively monitoring facilities to ensure compliance with the 2025 National Detention Standards (NDS)? Individuals, including nursing and pregnant mothers and the elderly, are reportedly routinely sleeping on concrete floors and being held for days in processing facilities designed to hold individuals for no more than twelve hours. How will you ensure that individuals in processing are having their basic needs met? Senator Durbin reported that the 25 largest FBI field offices have been ordered to divert 45% of their agents from their primary missions to support immigration enforcement. Why are you diverting highly trained FBI agents away from cyber crime, human trafficking, and terrorism to immigration enforcement? Who is doing their work while they are assisting ICE? What Title 8 training, if any, has been provided to federal law enforcement officers that don’t normally handle immigration matters since they’re trained to fight cyber crimes, terrorism, or child predators? Will the President respond to the Governor’s repeatedrequests asking for more FBI, ATF, and DEA agents to fight crime? How many people have been arrested without a judicial warrant during Operation Midway Blitz? How many administrative warrants have been used? Are people being read their Miranda rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution? Are people allowed to ask for legal representation, and then subsequently provided access to contact an attorney? How are detained individuals able to communicate with their family, especially in the event where minor children are abandoned due to their detainment? Are people provided with an interpreter or given legal documents in their native language? What is the total number of confirmed cases of parents taken and their U.S. Citizen children left alone? What kind of training do federal agents receive on how to avoid racial profiling and respect due process? Does DHS have any photos, videos, or other documentation surrounding the September 12 incident that involved an ICE agent? How much is DHS spending on communications and social media for Operation Midway Blitz, including production costs? More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! W/CJ: Catholic Children's Home, Blog Talk, and Earthtones! Trending