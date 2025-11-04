GLEN ELLYN — Governor JB Pritzker joined local, state, and community leaders today to celebrate the opening of a new facility at the Philip J. Rock Center and School, the only publicly funded residential school for deaf-blind children in the nation. The new facility will provide residency and education for up to 20 full-time students. This project was made possible by a $21.5 million investment from the Governor’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.

“For nearly 50 years, the Philip J. Rock Center and School has provided tailored, inclusive educational and residential experiences for deaf-blind children in Illinois, providing transformational programs that build confidence and forge a path to independence,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In Illinois, we understand that it’s our responsibility to ensure every child has the support they need and the opportunities they deserve. We take that responsibility seriously and we put our action behind those words.”

The Center was established by Public Law 79-966 in 1975 as the Illinois Deafblind Service Center and School, in response to a surge in infants born deaf and blind following the national rubella epidemic. The first five students who enrolled in 1978 took classes in a convent behind a local church. Over the years, as demand for the school’s services and housing grew, the State of Illinois purchased the Manor Convalescent Center and moved the campus to the top of Baker Hill in Glen Ellyn.

In 2024, Gov. Pritzker signed Public Act 103-1045, amending the school code to expand the center’s eligibility criteria, allowing administrators to serve students who are deafblind; blind or visually impaired; and deaf or hard of hearing.

The new facility and campus upgrades represent the State of Illinois’ commitment to supporting Philip J. Rock Center and Schools’ mission of empowering the deafblind community—under the motto, “Together for Independence.”

“This building built with love is not just a building—it’s a promise to continue providing the highest care and support in an environment designed to help every student with special needs who lives here thrive," said Bonnie Jordan, Executive Director of Philip J. Rock Center and School. “We are deeply grateful to all who made this vision a reality.”

“As the only publicly-funded residential school in the country for students who are deaf-blind, the Philip J. Rock Center and School has helped students discover their strength and independence for generations,” said State Senator Laura Ellman (D–Naperville). “I’m thrilled that Illinois is supporting this incredible place, ensuring its impact reaches even more families across our community.”

The new two-story, 24,173-square-foot facility combines residential and educational areas in one building and creates a supportive environment for students with unique sensory needs. The scope of work included dormitories for extended-stay students, new classrooms, after-school activity rooms, and support spaces. The site was also upgraded with new electrical systems, utilities, a basketball court, playground, concrete walkways, landscaping, and electrical vehicle charging stations.

“This project was a critical investment in inclusion, accessibility, and opportunity for Illinois’ children,” said TJ Edwards, Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board. “CDB was committed to working alongside our design and construction partners to create a facility where students have the support and resources they need to thrive.”

LCM Architects, the architectural and engineering firm assigned to the project, used colorful metal paneling, stone veneer, and interior aluminum battens to create an engaging design. An effort of intentional and thoughtful design, the floor plan symbolizes open arms welcoming staff, students, and families into the center. A new covered drop-off canopy with wood slats creates a smooth transition between the exterior and interior, while the two-story social hub and café form the heart of the center. Sculptural open stairs offer a multisensory connection between the first-floor dorms and the second-floor classrooms.

The project involved more than 48 subcontractors, vendors, and suppliers. The General Contractor, Path Construction, recorded more than 51,000 labor hours during Phase 1 of construction, with more than 1,200 documents coordinated through Procore project management software. The project utilized 2,350 tons of imported virgin stone and 1,390 cubic yards of concrete for foundations, slabs, and site structures.

The Capital Development Board will oversee the second phase of the project. The former school building will be demolished, and in its place, an adaptive playground designed to enhance sensory engagement and exploration opportunities for students will be completed in the spring of 2026.

