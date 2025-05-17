MAKANDA - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Senator Dale Fowler and local leaders to celebrate the opening of a new enclosed horse arena at Giant City Stables. The new enclosed facility, part of Giant City State Park in southern Illinois, will offer year-round therapeutic horse-riding for youth, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, as well as riding lessons and trail rides for the park’s visitors. The design offers greater privacy for therapeutic riding lessons, while preserving the dignity of clients and their families.

“My administration has worked hard to invest in facilities and programming like the ones at Giant City State Park—those that are mission-focused and community-oriented,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Over many decades, Giant City Stables has helped countless individuals, their families, and their communities find a sense of peace, strength, and confidence through horse-riding. Thanks to cross-agency collaboration to fund new facility upgrades, Giant City Stables will be able to continue these therapeutic services year-round, reaching more state park visitors than ever before.”

"I am thrilled to see the expansion of Giant City Stables therapeutic programs, thanks to the generosity of community and statewide partnerships, including IDNR and DCEO," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "With the opening of this new therapeutic arena, Giant City Stables is continuing their decades-long tradition of serving youth, veterans, and people with disabilities with dignity. Here in Illinois, we will continue to serve people and do what it takes to help them thrive."

The enclosed arena at Giant City Stables was made possible through a $322,000 in funding from DCEO and IDNR, along with support from private donors, the Illinois Conservation Foundation, and Laborers’ International Union Local 773. The total cost of the project was about $430,000.

“Today is a proud moment and a prime example of what can happen when we invest in Southern Illinois,” said Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “I was honored to secure funding to make this expansion possible, and I’m incredibly grateful to all the partners who joined in to bring this vision to life. This new arena will improve access to critical therapeutic services and will be vital to bringing hope and healing to area veterans, children and individuals with disabilities."

The new facility will be named after Richard A. Kelley, the original member of the Kelley family to operate Giant City Lodge and one of the people who conceived of horseback riding at the park in 1982. Kelley has been an ardent supporter of Giant City Stables and the therapy services it’s offered since 1995.

Article continues after sponsor message

Giant City Stables has provided therapeutic riding to individuals with disabilities for more than 30 years and to veterans for more than 20 years, including through a partnership with the Marion VA since 2014. The new enclosed arena will allow these services to continue into the winter months, providing essential support for those in need.

This announcement comes as Illinois state parks and historic sites attracted over 41 million visitors in 2024 - the highest number of visitors in nearly 15 years. The surge coincides with increases in investments and efforts by IDNR and the Illinois Office of Tourism to attract local, national, and international travelers by improving recreational opportunities, investing in park facilities and infrastructure, and featuring Illinois parks and historic sites prominently in the state’s Middle of Everything tourism campaign.

“As a health care provider, I have seen how beneficial different types of therapy can be for individuals. I’m thrilled that IDNR can play a part in ensuring southern Illinoisans who benefit from equine therapy will not only have access to it but will be able to enjoy it in the best conditions possible year-round,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie.

"This investment is a testament to the importance of collaboration and prioritizing developments that improve the quality of life for all Illinoisans," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "DCEO is proud to be partners in this project ensuring Giant City Stables can continue to provide therapeutic services year-round."

“Giant City Stables has offered trail rides and therapeutic programs that change lives for over four decades — one hoofbeat at a time,” said Ramona Twellman, owner of Giant City Stables and certified riding instructor. “We’re honored to work with amazing partners like the Marion VA Medical Center, the Autism Society of Southern Illinois, and many others who help us reach even further into our community.”

“As the nonprofit partner to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and a proud champion of Illinois State Parks, we work to bridge public and private support for projects just like this one,” said ICF Executive Director Jenny Vaughn. “We were honored to be part of this effort because it reflects our mission of expanding access to the outdoors and strengthening Illinois' conservation legacy for generations to come.”

Since taking office, Governor Pritzker has prioritized financial support for IDNR after two decades of disinvestment in the agency by past administrations, which led to steep cuts to the agency’s annual budgets and staffing. In addition to today’s announcement, recent improvements at Illinois state parks and historic sites have included a massive shoreline stabilization project at Illinois Beach State Park, installation of electric vehicle chargers at parks around the state, the opening of Illinois’ first off-highway vehicle trail system at Sahara Woods State Recreation Area in Saline County, renovation of the Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield, new roofs and plumbing upgrades at dozens of park buildings and campgrounds, installation of kayak launches, and more.

More like this: