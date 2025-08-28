MOUNT VERNON – Governor JB Pritzker, Manner Polymers, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today joined local leaders and partners to cut the ribbon on the company’s new 108,000-square-foot, 100% solar-powered manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon. The plant will manufacture electric vehicle (EV) PVC compounds, components for solar panels, and materials for a wide range of industries. This will expand the company’s production capacity to 100 million pounds and create more than 60 high-quality jobs in Southern Illinois.

“Powered by clean energy and serving a variety of industries, Manner Polymers will serve as a catalyst for an exciting new era for economic development in Southern Illinois—one built on high-growth industries of the 21st Century,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The company’s investment in Illinois speaks to our highly qualified and skilled workers, strong manufacturing ecosystem and supply chains, unmatched infrastructure, and competitive incentives.”

“Manner Polymers’ decision to expand their production to Illinois is a testament to all our state has to offer and the state’s commitment to building upon our emerging clean energy economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This state-of-the-art facility has brought jobs to the Southern Illinois region, bolstering our world-class workforce and driving the state forward as a leader in the EV and clean energy industry.”

This facility represents a major industry landmark for sustainability, serving as a first-of-its kind solar-powered PVC compounding plant using clean energy generated on-site. Manner Polymers, a leader in polymer compound manufacturing, will produce a wide array of PVC compounds, including automotive PVC compounds for use in electric vehicles and components for solar panels.

Manner Polymers is one of North America's largest flexible PVC compounders, serving a broad range of markets—including automotive, appliance, construction, telecommunications, industrial, medical, and agriculture. Flexible PVC compounds are essential components in electric vehicles, making vehicles safer and more durable. They are used in creating vehicle components such as primary wire, battery cable wire, brake and trailer cable wire, electrical connectors, wire harnesses, plugs, and over-mold terminators.

“Not only will we incorporate the most advanced manufacturing control systems available, but we will also produce substantially all of the electricity that we use,” said Raj Bhargava, CEO of Manner Polymers. “Our objective is to build the lowest cost, highest quality, most environmentally sustainable flexible PVC compounding plant in the world.”

“I’m proud to officially welcome Manner Polymers to Southern Illinois as they begin their manufacturing operations in a new, state-of-the-art facility right here in our great city,” said Mount Vernon Mayor John Lewis. “I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his ongoing support as Mount Vernon ushers in economic growth and new job opportunities.”

“Manner Polymers’ grand opening of its 100% solar-powered PVC compounds manufacturing facility is a milestone for our state's electric vehicle ecosystem, which is shaping up as one of the most formidable in the nation,” said Christy George, CEO and president of the Illinois Economic Development Corporation (EDC). “The Illinois EDC team is proud to have played a role in guiding Manner Polymers through its competitive national search to choose Southern Illinois. Our state offers the strong infrastructure, workforce, and community support that has paved the path for Manner Polymers to find manufacturing success in Mt. Vernon.”

Bolstered by a Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) incentive package, Manner Polymers invested $54 million to support the construction of this new facility. A link to the agreement can be found here. This competitive incentive program, combined with the state’s world-class workforce, and commitment to expanding the clean energy economy led the company to choose Illinois.

As part of the incentive package, the State of Illinois also provided $2.5 million in infrastructure for a new rail spur, which provides direct access to Southern Illinois’ network of rail as well as the ability to easily move goods across the country.

“This project is not only a win for Illinois' manufacturing industry, but also for the state's growing clean energy economy,” said Senator Terri Bryant (R–Murphysboro). “I was thrilled to hear about Manner Polymers’ commitment to Illinois and optimistic about the economic impact this state-of-the-art production facility will have on our state’s economy.”

Guided by Illinois' Economic Growth Plan, the REV Illinois program supports a targeted industry for the state—clean energy production and advanced manufacturing—which continues to expand because of strong state leadership and a commitment to fostering innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic competitiveness. Manner Polymers’ decision to expand their operations in Illinois builds upon the host of clean energy manufacturers that have recently chosen to expand or establish their business in Illinois, including Richardson Electronics, Adient, and Pure Lithium.

