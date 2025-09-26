JOLIET – Today, Governor Pritzker joined school leaders, elected officials, students, staff and community members at Joliet Junior College (JJC) to celebrate the grand opening of its new Center for Student Wellness and Support (CSWS), a dedicated space designed to promote the holistic well-being of students through accessible, compassionate, and culturally responsive mental health services. Rooted in a commitment to equity and inclusivity, the center honors the diverse identities and experiences of JJC students while empowering them with tools to thrive both academically and personally. JJC alumnus and former student trustee, Josh Stamborski, initially came up with the idea for a center and student retreat on campus, and with collective support from Government Pritzker and Illinois General Assembly partners, Illinois allocated $250,000 of state funding to make it possible and further invest in the wellbeing of Illinois students.

“Joliet Junior College is an engine of economic and educational opportunity that provides students with the skills and experiences to build a life for themselves and contribute to our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In order for students to make the most of their education, they need to feel supported, empowered, and mentally strong. Those priorities will now be addressed with the brand-new Center for Student Wellness and Support.”

“The Center for Student Wellness and Support is a promise to honor the full and complete identity of every individual in our community,” said Joliet Junior College President Dr. Clyne Namuo. "You are people before you are students and employees, and my hope is that you carry that same spirit forward with our students, so they feel truly seen, supported and celebrated here at JJC.”

“I am incredibly proud to have supported the creation of the Center for Student Wellness and Support at Joliet Junior College. By securing Capitol funds, we were able to help bring this vision to life,” said Assistant Majority Leader Avelar (D-Romeoville). “This center sends a powerful message to students: your well-being matters, your challenges are seen, and your success is worth investing in. When we invest in holistic, compassionate support for our students, we strengthen not only their future but the future of our entire community.

“College can be a trying time in a person’s life as they try to figure out who they are. Our young people’s mental health is a top priority, and we cannot let anyone slip through the cracks,” said State Senator Ventura (D-Joliet). “Programs like Joliet Junior College’s Center for Student Wellness and Support demonstrate a proactive step in supporting their students with mental health and wellness services. I want students in the JJC community to know that if you feel you are struggling or just need to talk to someone, please reach out to the Center for Student Wellness and Support services.”

Students enrolled in the current semester now have immediate access to a wide range of wellness services, including:

Confidential brief personal counseling with licensed therapists and interns

Care coordination and case management to connect students with community resources

Group therapy, workshops, and wellness presentations

Outreach events focused on mental health and well-being

Consultation and training for faculty and staff to support students facing mental health challenges

The center also houses the Wolves Essentials Pantry, offering food and clothing items to students in need. Complementing its services, the CSWS features calming outdoor areas and a Zen Garden, providing peaceful spaces for reflection and relaxation—reinforcing the center’s holistic approach to wellness.

