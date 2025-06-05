WEST CHICAGO- Today, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and the Jel Sert Company joined local leaders to cut the ribbon on the company’s West Chicago expansion project. The company invested over $10 million to construct a new manufacturing operation that will enhance production of its popular powdered stick packs and ensure it can meet growing consumer demand. The expansion project will create more than 100 new manufacturing and packing operations jobs while retaining nearly 1,000 existing jobs.

“Through competitive incentive programs, workforce development, and our state’s robust business development efforts, Illinois has been supporting businesses that create jobs and invest back into their communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Jel Sert is a shining example of that mission. Beginning as a small operation nearly 100 years ago, Jel Sert has grown into a global powerhouse, with its home base right here in Illinois. This $10 million investment will help meet booming consumer demand for Jel Sert’s products, and in the process, create more manufacturing and packing operations jobs for Illinoisans.”

“Jel Sert’s decision to expand production in Illinois is a testament to the continued success and impact of the EDGE tax credit,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Jel Sert has a storied history in West Chicago, and this expansion will create and retain good-paying jobs for Illinoisans while continuing to bolster economic development within the region. This project is a great example of why Illinois continues to be the best place to live, work and do business.”

Incorporated in Illinois in 1926, the Jel Sert Company is the largest powdered stick production company in North America. The Company has grown from a local family-owned business to a leading name in the food and beverage manufacturing industry, known for its popular drink mixes, dessert mixes, and freezable novelties. Jel Sert Company’s decision to expand its operations reinforces the company's role as a major employer in the Chicagoland area and its commitment to the region.

“Ninety-nine years after my grandparents founded Jel Sert, this more than $10 million expansion drives us into the next century of innovation. By increasing our capacity to over three billion powdered stick packs per year and creating new, skilled jobs, our family-owned company continues to grow, hire, and proudly call West Chicago home,” said Jel Sert President Ken Wegner.

Jel Sert’s decision to expand its operations in Illinois builds upon the state’s global reputation as a leader in the food processing industry. Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the State is laying the foundation for long-term success by focusing on key, high-growth industries including food processing. Illinois is home to food processing and confection powerhouses like Kraft Heinz, Wrigley, Mondelez, Ferrero, and Kellanova, with several notable innovation and R&D labs designed to help companies grow and pioneer new technologies and flavors. Combined top-ranked infrastructure, access to supply chains, and a world-class workforce, Illinois’ food processing ecosystem is unparalleled.

As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) tax credit. A link to the full agreement can be found here. In calendar year 2024, companies in the EDGE program committed more than $650 million in investments in communities across Illinois.

“This expansion project is a prime example of the economic resources and development opportunities Illinois has to offer,” said Senator Karina Villa (D - West Chicago). “Jel Sert's commitment to expanding its operations in the Chicagoland area will not only bring good-paying manufacturing jobs to the region, but it will also boost the state's local economies.”

“I'm thrilled to see the continued impact of the EDGE tax credit program,” said Representative Maura Hirschauer (D-West Chicago). “Jel Sert's decision to invest and expand in Illinois underscores the state's commitment to fostering growth and job creation to support and strengthen our world-class economy.”

“Jel Sert prides itself on its history as a family-owned company that has grown and thrived in DuPage County. We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone with our friends at Jel Sert and look forward to many decades of success with them here in DuPage,” said DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy.

