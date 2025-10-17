CHICAGO – Today, Governor Pritzker convened a group of distinguished former military generals, rear admirals, and veterans to hear their perspectives amid the Trump Administration’s ongoing exploitation and politicization of America’s servicemembers and his unprecedented attempt to deploy the military into American cities. With continued escalating threats by the Trump Administration, the retired military leaders expressed grave concern about Trump's continued abuse of power and attempts to politicize the military.

“I’m grateful to have the clarity given by the retired generals, rear admirals, and veterans here with me today. With their combined wealth of experience, I have been hearing from them about what this dangerous power grab by the Trump administration means for our state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “One thing is evident: this effort to deploy troops in American cities is not normal. There is no justification for such a deployment, and it echoes the rise of authoritarian regimes throughout world history. Illinois is not a place you can conquer. And our people are not your subjects. Period.”

Gov. Pritzker was joined by former Illinois National Guard Adjutant General, Major General William L. Enyart (U.S. Army, Ret.); Major General Randy Manner (U.S. Army, Ret.); Major General Paul Eaton (U.S. Army, Ret.); Lieutenant General Charles Luckey (U.S. Army, Ret.); Rear Admiral Michael Smith (U.S. Navy, Ret.) CEO of National Security Leaders for America; and Janessa Goldbeck (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran), CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the discussion, Governor Pritzker heard from the leaders about how past Presidents took seriously their responsibility to separate the military from politics, how the military and National Guard defend our freedoms abroad and, in some instances after careful consideration, are utilized to support communities at home during natural disasters and other true emergencies. The retired military leaders expressed great concern about servicemembers being used as political pawns as well as Trump’s clear attempt to consolidate power. They also discussed the impact of taking National Guard members – who are citizen-service members - away from their children and communities where they serve important roles on a day-to-day basis.

“Our National Guard members are trained to defend our nation and to respond to natural disasters. They are not policemen, nor are they political pawns,” said Major General William L. Enyart, U.S. Army, Retired. “We took an oath to the Constitution of this great nation and that’s why I am here today – to stand up to the overreach of the federal government and defend our brave servicemen and women who put their lives on the line for our country and our communities.

“Our military and National Guard are designed for combat and responding to grave emergencies, not community policing. When we blur that line, we risk turning our streets into battlefields and our citizens into potential enemies,” said Major General Randy Manner, U.S. Army, Retired. “If we truly want safe and peaceful cities, we should invest in stronger communities, better policing standards, and more trust between citizens and law enforcement – not troops and tanks.”

“National Security Leaders for America is proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Governor Pritzker against the improper use of the armed forces – including our National Guard – on the streets of American cities to do jobs they weren’t trained for and didn’t sign up for,” said Rear Admiral Michael E. Smith, U.S. Navy, Retired. “The politicization of American heroes who volunteer to serve and protect all Americans – Republican or Democrat – has no place in our great country.”

“When the President of the United States places soldiers and airmen into roles that clash with their identity and values — where they may be viewed not as protectors but as agents of contention — it damages unit cohesion,” said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation. “It sows doubt. It introduces political fear, hesitation, and mistrust. It harms operational readiness by pulling them away from their real missions. And it puts Guardsmen in an impossible position — where one misunderstanding, one wrong move, could turn a tense situation into a tragedy.”

More like this: