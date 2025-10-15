BELVIDERE — Today, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement after Stellantis announced a $613 million capital investment in their Belvidere plant, which will create 3,300 jobs in Illinois. The investment will support two new vehicle lines, including the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Cherokee.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today’s announcement from Stellantis is a major win for Illinois workers, our economy, and the future of American manufacturing. Bringing back the Belvidere plant and creating 3,300 good-paying jobs demonstrates the skill, dedication, and productivity of Illinois’ workforce. This $613 million investment by Stellantis will support two new vehicle lines, including the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Cherokee, and reflects our commitment to making Illinois a hub for the next generation of automotive innovation.

“This investment will anchor long-term economic growth, support local communities, and provide opportunities for workers and families who have historically been left behind. We’ve worked closely with Stellantis and local partners, like the United Auto Workers (UAW), to ensure this investment delivers real benefits to Illinois, including strong jobs, thriving communities, and a strengthened economy. Illinois is proving that when we partner with industry and invest in our people, we can lead the nation in innovation, economic growth, and high-quality manufacturing jobs.”

Since before the Belvidere plant was idled in 2023, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has been working closely with Stellantis to develop an aggressive and responsible incentive package to reopen the facility and re-hire autoworkers. The Department continues to work closely with the company to finalize incentives.

More like this: