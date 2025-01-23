CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker commended Stellantis, the United Autoworkers (UAW), and other partners who helped secure an investment for the Stellantis manufacturing facility in Belvidere. The company’s announcement includes hiring back 1,500 union jobs to aid in the production of a new mid-size truck at the plant, beginning in 2027.

“We commend Stellantis on its investment in Belvidere that will put 1,500 Illinoisans back to work in good-paying union jobs and grow the automotive industry in Illinois. This would not be possible without proactive collaboration and coordination between the State of Illinois, Stellantis, UAW, the Biden-Harris Administration, and our champions in Congress, including Senator Durbin, Senator Duckworth, Representative Bill Foster, and Representative Eric Sorensen,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration has worked tirelessly with our partners to secure this investment and we are excited to see it come to fruition. We know there is more work to be done to see this project through and remain committed to expanding economic opportunities for Illinois workers, businesses, and communities to thrive.”

“Growing up in Rockford, just down the road from the Belvidere Assembly Plant, I’ve seen firsthand how layoffs impact our communities. That’s why this announcement of 1,500 jobs coming back is so personal—and so important,” said Representative Eric Sorensen (D-IL). “I’m proud to have fought alongside UAW workers to hold the big auto companies accountable and make this happen. This isn’t just about bringing manufacturing home; It’s about giving Rockford-area families the good-paying jobs they deserve to support their families and thrive.”

"I'm thrilled that Stellantis is following through on their agreement with the UAW. This victory is a direct result of the solidarity of workers on the picket lines and UAW members nationwide," said Representative Bill Foster (D-IL). "I’m proud that federal, state, and local officials came together to provide the incentives to make this work for Stellantis and Belvidere, and we will continue doing everything in our power to ensure the factory comes back online as soon as possible."

“Proud to see Stellantis follow through and honor the historic deal struck with United Auto Workers, bringing back over 1,500 jobs to the Belvidere facility,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “This reinforces what we all know: that the future of manufacturing doesn’t mean fewer workers, the future of manufacturing depends on the power of our workforce. I will continue to work alongside Senator Durbin, Governor Pritzker and the Illinois delegation to help ensure our state has the resources and support needed to drive these advancements forward."

“This is welcome news as Illinois leads the electric vehicle revolution,” said Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL). “UAW workers at Belvidere have been put through the wringer, and I’m encouraged that 1,500 jobs will be coming back to the plant to support the building of Stellantis’ next mid-size truck.”

