MORRIS – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) joined state and local leaders today to celebrate the start of construction on a new crosswind runway at the Morris Municipal Airport to help with landings and takeoffs during adverse weather. The project was made possible Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, which provided nearly $12 million in capital investments. The new runway will be the airport’s second, improving capacity and safety while creating jobs and economic opportunity, enabling up to 40,000 additional touch downs annually.

“Rebuild Illinois isn't just about filling potholes, repairing train crossings, and building runways—we set out to lay the foundation for economic prosperity, better jobs, and a more affordable future for the people of Illinois.” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We’re proud to support this critical project in Morris as part of our larger vision to make Illinois’ aviation infrastructure the best in the nation.”

“The new crosswind runway strengthens a valuable community asset and an important Illinois airport,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “We’re proud to work with Morris to get them the resources to get the job done.”

The project consists of building a 3,500-foot runway with other airfield improvements, including new taxiways and lighting. Under the current airfield configuration with one runway, small planes cannot land or take off when conditions are too windy.

The new runway has been in the planning stages for at least 15 years, moving forward after a $11.8 million state commitment as part of $94 million Governor Pritzker made available via Rebuild Illinois on a competitive basis to advance 96 projects at the state’s public airports. Combined with $11.5 million in local contributions, the total investment of $105 million is the largest statewide capital investment program for airports in state history.

“The addition of a crosswind runway at Morris Municipal Airport is an important investment in safety and economic opportunity for our region,” said Deputy Republican Leader Sue Rezin (R-Morris). “This project will ensure more reliable access for aircrafts, support local businesses, and strengthen Grundy County’s role in Illinois’ economy. I am grateful to see this project moving forward and to everyone who worked to make it possible.”

“As we begin this new chapter for the Morris Municipal Airport, I'm deeply thankful to our taxpayers who make these improvements possible,” said State Representative Jed Davis (R-Yorkville). “This runway represents more than infrastructure, it represents our shared commitment to economic growth and a thriving future for Morris and the surrounding communities.”

The owners and operators of the airport, the City of Morris is contributing $2.9 million toward the project and overseeing construction. Annually, the airport accommodates more than 42,000 takeoffs and landings, supporting 130 jobs and generating $15.2 million in local economic impact.

The Illinois aviation system is one of the largest in the nation, made up of more than 850 individual landing facilities. Illinois is home to everything from O’Hare International Airport to municipal airports and private grass strips, contributing nearly $100 billion annually to the state’s economy and supporting more than 492,000 jobs.

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total $45 billion into the state’s aging infrastructure over the course of six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: airports, roads and bridges, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

