ELGIN — Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined leaders from Nautilus Solar Energy and Power Sustainable to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the new Highway 20 Community Solar Farm in Kane County, a solar project that will power nearly 600 low-income households, a local park district, and a commercial business, further advancing Illinois toward its goal of 100% clean energy by 2050.

Located on Highway 20, the project features 12,000 solar panels spanning 26 acres, with a capacity of just under five megawatts (MW) and an expected annual generation of 10.7 million kilowatt-hours—enough to offset more than 7,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. Supported by the Illinois Shines program with an $8.7 million in a REC contract for 200,000 Renewable Energy Credits, the Highway 20 Community Solar Farm represents the type of investment driving Illinois’ clean energy leadership and economic growth.

“Illinois has one of the most ambitious clean energy efforts in the entire nation, and we’re building our future around projects like the Highway 20 Community Solar Farm to accelerate the clean energy transition, revitalize communities, and create new jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “In Illinois, we've incentivized tens of billions of dollars in private investment in renewable and clean energy development. At a time when energy prices are skyrocketing in part due to federal cuts and putting a real strain on working families, it is more important than ever to invest in cheaper, cleaner energy alternatives.”

Nautilus Solar Energy, a leading community solar developer, is deepening its investment in Illinois, now the company’s largest and fastest-growing market. Backed by Power Sustainable, a Canadian asset management firm focused on sustainable investments, Nautilus has relocated its headquarters to Chicago, citing Illinois’ clean energy leadership and rapid market growth. The company expects to add 100 MW of new solar capacity in Illinois in FY2026, building on its current portfolio of nearly 150 community solar farms across 12 states, serving more than 45,000 subscribers.

Since the passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) in 2021, Illinois has attracted tens of billions of dollars in private clean energy investment and now leads the Midwest in installed solar capacity. Through two cornerstone programs, Illinois Shines and Illinois Solar for All, which prioritize projects in low-income and underserved communities, the state is ensuring the benefits of clean energy reach every corner of Illinois. Together, these programs, first established under the Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) and expanded under CEJA, have supported more than 1,900 MW of community solar projects.

At a time when the Trump administration is canceling clean energy projects and undermining grid investments, Gov. Pritzker is keeping Illinois charging forward in reaching its climate goals by doubling down on efforts to accelerate the green transition that will create jobs, lower costs, and secure America’s clean energy future. Recently, Governor Pritzker unlocked frozen funds withheld by the Trump Administration to expand EV charging stations statewide, welcomed OPmobility to Rivian’s Supplier Park in Normal, and cut the ribbon on Manner Polymers’ new 100% solar-powered manufacturing facility in Mount Vernon—proof that Illinois is standing up to Washington’s inaction and leading the Midwest in clean energy innovation.

