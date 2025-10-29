PEORIA — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) joined local officials, transportation stakeholders, and labor leaders today to celebrate another historic round of investments in Peoria area infrastructure. As part of $400 million specifically identified to support 223 local projects, Gov. Pritzker announced a $10 million commitment to Peoria County to reconstruct and modernize Peoria’s Sheridan Road, as well as other projects across the region. The investment is part of the largest infrastructure program in state history, totaling $50.6 billion over six years.

“Sheridan Road is a critical access point that connects residents to vital community institutions, but for too long, it’s been run down, congested, and unsafe for drivers and pedestrians alike,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With a $10 million investment, we’re converting it into a modernized, urban three-lane road with sidewalks and a multi-use path. Across the state, our Rebuild Illinois program is getting shovels in the ground and putting Illinoisians to work on projects that are helping grow the entire state.”

The Sheridan Road project will rebuild the road from Glen Avenue and Northmoor Road, providing improved access to Carle Health Proctor Hospital and Peoria Notre Dame High School. Designed and built as a two-lane rural county highway in the heart of the city, surrounded by businesses and restaurants, Sheridan Road will be reconstructed to include a center turn lane, addressing congestion issues and frequent rear-end collisions. Sidewalks and a multi-use path will be added as well, increasing access and safety for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project, anticipated to start in 2027, will align with previous work to enhance safety, improve accessibility, and revitalize the area’s appearance and quality of life.

“The Sheridan Road project is yet another example of IDOT under Gov. Pritzker helping communities reach their mobility and safety goals,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “The new multi-year program is delivering historic, transformational projects throughout Illinois, with these local improvements having a direct, daily impact on your quality of life.”

“Every road we rebuild means safer travel for families, better access to jobs, and stronger connections between neighborhoods and businesses,” said Peoria Mayor Rita Ali. “Infrastructure like this lays the foundation for economic growth and higher quality of life.”

“The investment in modernizing Sheridan Road will enhance the lives of residents and visitors alike, as every mile of road we repair contributes to the longevity of Illinois’ transportation,” said Leader David Koehler (D-Peoria). “This project will connect residents to jobs, schools, and businesses, while improving the interconnectivity of our state.”

“This is an incredibly impactful investment and needed upgrade that will benefit residents, businesses, and travelers on this busy corridor,” said Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria). “The successful collaboration of state and local officials to move this project forward is a great development for our community.”

“I have seen first-hand the benefits of the capital bill helping local governments make much needed improvements to their infrastructure,” said Peoria County Board Chair James Dillon. “Without that most of these projects would not be possible. We appreciate Governor Pritzker and our representative’s leadership.”

“We’re grateful to Governor Pritzker and IDOT for their continued investment in the Peoria region through the Multi-Year Plan,” said Tony O’Brien, Business Manager, Operating Engineers Local 649. “The Sheridan Road project is a great example of how smart infrastructure investments improve safety, reduce congestion, and strengthen access to key community destinations like Proctor Hospital and Peoria Notre Dame High School. This $10 million project will not only modernize a vital corridor in the heart of Peoria, but also support good-paying union jobs for the men and women who build and maintain our state’s infrastructure.”

For IDOT’s district covering the Peoria region and west central Illinois, $2.4 billion is planned to improve state roads and bridges.

Some of these projects include:

$87.2 million to rebuild Illinois 29 and add a center turn lane from Gardner Lane to north of Lorentz Avenue in Peoria

$59.5 million to replace Peoria’s Adams Street bridge over the BNSF and Union Pacific railroads

$25 million to resurface Illinois 98 from Parkway Drive in North Pekin to Flint Street in Morton

Released earlier this month, IDOT’s Fiscal Year 2026-31 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program identifies a total investment of $32.5 billion in roads and bridges, with $5.5 billion for the current fiscal year. A total of $18.1 billion is programmed for other modes, which includes $13.8 billion for transit, $2.9 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.2 billion for aviation, and $200 million for ports and waterways.

This year’s multi-year program also made $400 million available through special legislative appropriation backed by Governor Pritzker to help further address local transportation needs, with special consideration given to disadvantaged or economically distressed communities. Of the 223 awards, 177 are for roads, 34 for bike and pedestrian improvements, 10 for transit, and two for ports.

IDOT is making several investments in local projects via the $400 million appropriation, including the following:

$2.15 million to resurface Broadway Road in Tazewell County

$935,000 to build a new trail on Sycamore Street in Chillicothe

$6.9 million to rehab and modernize Wisconsin Avenue with new pedestrian and bike accommodations in Peoria

$3.85 million to widen and resurface County Highway 13 from U.S. 24 to Illinois 116/117 in Woodford County

Continuing an approach started under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT’s latest multi-year program is both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Projects are scheduled or underway across state and local jurisdictions, as well as in all 102 counties. The $50.6 billion eclipses the previous record of $41.4 billion set last year.

Passed in 2019, Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation. To date, IDOT has completed through Rebuild Illinois approximately $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges, and 1,181 additional safety projects.

