FAIRMONT CITY — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today joined local officials, transportation stakeholders and labor leaders to celebrate another historic round of investments in Metro East infrastructure. As part of $400 million specifically identified to support 223 projects localities, Illinois announced a $670,000 commitment to Fairmont City to complete improvements to the North 42nd and 44th street corridors, as well as other investments in localities across the Metro East region. This investment is part of the largest infrastructure program in state history, totaling $50.6 billion over six years.

“Across the state, our Rebuild Illinois program is getting shovels in the ground and putting Illinoisans to work on projects that are vital to community interest and helping grow the entire state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Starting with improvements to major streets and corridors in Fairview Heights, Granite City, Cahokia Heights, and Belleville, these projects are improving congestion and safety in the Metro East area—making people’s lives easier, enhancing productivity, and generating more economic activity. All the while, creating good, quality jobs for workers in this community.”

The Fairmont City improvements will allow the village to complete the modernization of its North 42nd Street and North 44th Street corridors, a project that had been on hold due to lack of funding. Improvements consist of reconstructing the road to include new curbs, gutters, sidewalks and other safety features to support pedestrian and bike traffic. The project, anticipated to start within the year, will align with previous work to enhance safety, accessibility and improve the area’s appearance and quality of life.

“Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, IDOT is doing more than ever to put people to work and help communities reach their goals for safety, mobility and quality of life,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Gia Biagi. “These investments in the Metro East and throughout the state are making Illinois a better place to live, work and play.”

For IDOT’s district covering the Metro East and southwest Illinois, $3.8 billion is planned to improve roads and bridges. Among the projects advancing are $116.5 million for new pavement, interchange reconstruction, additional lanes, bridge replacement and other bridge work on Interstate 270 from Chain of Rocks Canal to St. Thomas Road in Granite City; $63.5 million for resurfacing, drainage upgrades, bridge repairs and ADA improvements on Illinois 4 from I-55 to Illinois 143; and $106 million for the Illinois 3 Connector – 1.5 miles of new road and other improvements from Fairmont City Boulevard to Illinois 3/203.

Released earlier this month, IDOT’s Fiscal Year 2026-31 Proposed Highway and Multimodal Improvement Program identifies a total investment of $32.5 billion in roads and bridges, with $5.5 billion for the current fiscal year. A total of $18.1 billion is programmed for other modes, which includes $13.8 billion for transit, $2.9 billion for freight and passenger rail, $1.2 billion for aviation and $200 million for ports and waterways.

This year’s multi-year program also made $400 million available through special legislative appropriation backed by Governor Pritzker to help further address local transportation needs, with consideration given to disadvantaged or economically distressed communities. Of the 223 awards, 177 are for roads, 34 for bike and pedestrian improvements, 10 for transit and two for ports.

“We’re delivering millions in new investment for the Metro East, supporting jobs and helping us build a safer, more robust transportation network that can meet the economic demands of today and tomorrow,” said State Rep. Jay Hoffman (D-Swansea). “I appreciate the advocacy and support from local and state officials who are turning these proposed improvements into reality.”

“For a community to thrive, it needs to have the infrastructure to support itself, and that’s why I’ve always been committed to supporting projects that strengthen our transportation systems and public spaces,” said State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville). “These new investments are going to support jobs, encourage development and further improve vital travel corridors that residents depend on every day.”

“We are seeing a historic investment into Metro East infrastructure through IDOT’s Multi-Year Improvement Program,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). “The program ensures that existing infrastructure is preserved, while also planning out new projects to keep the Metro East running smooth for many years to come.”

IDOT is making several investments in local projects with this $400 million appropriation:

America's Central Port—Bissell Street Expansion IDOT funding $700,000 Design and construct the reconfiguration of Bissell Street to improve freight movement to the Madison Harbor, meeting current and future demand for the mega-industrial site.

Enhancing our Streets—East St. Louis IDOT funding $5.8 million Rebuild and improve key streets, focusing on resurfacing damaged roads, replacing curbs, adding drainage, and installing sidewalks. Project will create safer, more reliable travel routes for all residents and improve access to jobs, schools, healthcare and public transit. It will also reduce vehicle damage, prevent injuries, and improve emergency response times.

Five-lane Connector Road and Adjacent Improvements—Cahokia Heights IDOT funding $9.6 million Enhance roads and construct a new five-lane connector to improve traffic flow for a new high school. Project is in the pre-construction phase. Improvements will ensure all modes of transportation are accommodated, allowing for safety with reduced traffic incidents, accessibility and inclusiveness for the entire area.

Longacre Drive Improvements—Fairview Heights IDOT funding $1 million Pavement patches, asphalt resurfacing, and ADA-compliant curb ramps to improve road conditions and safety. It is the second phase of the overall improvement, with the first phase already funded.

Madison Avenue Corridor Improvements—Granite City IDOT funding $1.4 million Reconstruction of Madison Avenue from 23rd Street to 27th Street to enhance safety, pedestrian accessibility, and overall corridor functionality.

West Chain of Rocks Bridge Repairs—Madison IDOT funding $3.8 million Rehabilitate the Chain of Rocks Canal Bridge to restore access for emergency and maintenance vehicles up to 29 tons, ensuring the safe operation of critical infrastructure. This project will advance public safety and ecological restoration, with a focus on preserving the bridge's historical significance.

West Main Street 28th Street to 49th Street Road Diet—Belleville IDOT funding $1 million Improve pavement conditions on West Main Street by milling and resurfacing, adding bike lanes and enhancing pedestrian safety with new crosswalks and beacons.



Continuing an approach started under Governor Pritzker, IDOT’s latest multi-year program is both comprehensive and multimodal, with investments in roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Projects are across state and local jurisdictions and in all 102 counties. The $50.6 billion eclipses the previous record of $41.4 billion set last year.

Passed in 2019, Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation. To date, IDOT has completed through Rebuild Illinois approximately $20.8 billion of improvements statewide on 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety projects.

“Governor Pritzker’s investment in Fairmont City through IDOT’s multi-year plan and the local road fund is a game changer for our community,” said Mayor Michael Suarez. “These improvements will make our roads safer, support local businesses, and create opportunities for families who live and work here. We’re grateful for the Governor’s continued commitment to communities like ours.”

“The continued investment through the Governor’s multi-year plan and the local road fund is making a real difference for the people of St. Clair County,” said Mark Kern, Chairman of the St. Clair County Board. “Better roads mean safer travel, stronger neighborhoods, and new opportunities for businesses and families. This is exactly the kind of long-term commitment that keeps our region moving forward.”

“Governor Pritzker’s multi-year plan and the local road fund are smart, long-term investments in both our infrastructure and our workforce,” said Eric Oller, Secretary-Treasurer of Southwestern Illinois Building Trades. “Here in Southwestern Illinois, these programs mean steady work for union men and women, safer roads for families, and stronger local economies across the Metro East. When we invest in labor, we invest in the future of Illinois.”

“I want to sincerely thank Governor Pritzker for his continued commitment to the people of East St. Louis. This investment in rebuilding and improving our streets will make a real difference in the daily lives of our residents—providing safer roads, better drainage, and improved access to homes, schools, and businesses,” said East St. Louis Mayor Charles Powell III. “For too long, our infrastructure has suffered from flooding and neglect, but with the Governor’s support, we’re taking meaningful steps toward a stronger, safer, and more connected East St. Louis.”

“The City of Fairview Heights appreciates the work that all of our legislators do to provide the funding for projects in our local communities,” said Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky. “The City of Fairview Heights, we received $1m in funding for improvements for Longacre Drive, as the Mayor and City Council we appreciate the work that the Governor, IDOT and everyone throughout the state do, to help our local cities with projects such as this to improve our roads, an important infrastructure.”

“I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his continued investment in communities like Belleville. The improvements along West Main Street will make a tremendous difference for our residents—creating safer streets for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike,” said Belleville Mayor Jenny Gain Meyer. “This project will enhance access to schools, parks, and local businesses while improving safety at one of our city’s busiest intersections. With the Governor’s support, we’re building a more connected, accessible, and vibrant Belleville for everyone.”

“I want to thank Governor Pritzker for his continued investment in communities like Cahokia Heights. This funding for the five-lane connector and roadway improvements is a game changer for our city—helping us create safer roads, better access to our new high school, and stronger connections for our residents,” said Cahokia Heights Mayor Curtis McCall. “Thanks to the Governor’s leadership and commitment to rebuilding Illinois, we’re laying the groundwork for future growth and opportunity right here in Cahokia Heights.”

