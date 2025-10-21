QUINCY — Governor JB Pritzker today joined local, state, and community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of the new Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy -- a nearly $300 million investment delivering modern, safe, and dignified living for Illinois veterans. Funded through the Governor’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program, the project includes a 260,000-square-foot long-term care facility and an 80,000-square-foot independent living residence designed to meet veterans’ needs for generations to come.

“Illinois’ veterans deserve the very best care and comfort,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This new home at Quincy honors their service with state-of-the-art facilities that prioritize dignity, safety, and community. It represents the very best of what Rebuild Illinois was created to do — to invest in people, not just projects.”

The scope of work for this project also included a campus rehabilitation involving existing infrastructure, utilities, and landscaping. As part of the effort, seven buildings were demolished, and the Neilson Dining Facility underwent a full renovation. The upgraded facility features a multi-purpose space, administrative offices, and stores.

“This is a historic moment for Illinois veterans in our care. These stunning buildings are well equipped to meet the range of care the Home provides and are designed to elevate the veterans’ quality of life with gracious living, outdoor, and gathering spaces,” said IDVA Director Prince. ? “Additionally, this project invests in our extraordinary staff – giving them a world-class environment to provide care and practice their craft. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker’s support, the work of the Capital Development Board, and finally, our incredible partners on the construction team for creating this magnificent home.”

The Capital Development Board (CDB) oversaw the successful delivery of the design-build project at the Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy, working in partnership with the joint venture team of Veterans United Constructors, Alberici, and River City Construction.

“The new infrastructure at the Illinois Veterans' Home at Quincy demonstrates our commitment to providing facilities that serve our state’s veterans," said TJ Edwards, Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board. "CDB ensured that this project was delivered with the utmost care and attention, working closely with our industry partners and the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to create spaces that offer support, comfort, and quality to residents.”

The new Veterans’ Home at Quincy has the capacity to support 467 residents and currently employs 417 staff. The domiciliary, an independent living residence, welcomed it first residents in January and offers 88 private studio and one-bedroom apartments with accommodations large enough for resident spouses and children. Similarly, the long-term care (LTC) building offers private rooms and bathrooms for 210 residents and welcomed its first residents in September.

The living areas include comfortable seating, fireplaces, and televisions. The dining rooms are designed to create a welcoming atmosphere with expanded meal options. Outdoor courtyards house interactive artwork, and the LTC building also features a pub for socializing, parties, and events.

Laundry, mechanical equipment, and meal preparation in the LTC are uniquely managed in a tunnel running through the building’s basement, removing the behind-the-scenes activity from the veterans.

With this opening, Illinois now sets a new standard for veterans’ care facilities nationwide — combining compassionate service with modern design to create a true home for those who served.

“Due to the leadership of Governor Pritzker and the significant investment provided by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, the new Quincy Veterans Home not only provides a state of the art, home of excellence for veterans and their spouses, but also allowed for hundreds of head of household jobs for union construction professionals and contractors throughout the construction process, contributing millions of dollars in economic stimulus,” said Clint Drury, Executive Director, West Central Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council.

Founded in 1886 as the Soldier and Sailor’s Home, the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Quincy is the oldest and largest Illinois Veteran home. Illinois also offers veterans’ homes in Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, and Manteno.

