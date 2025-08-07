SPRINGFIELD — Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined Illinois community college leadership and education advocates to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB), which created the Illinois Community College System. Held on the Illinois State Fairgrounds, the event brought together educational and industry leaders as well as community college mascots from across the state to kick off a year-long celebration of learning.

“Illinois is home to one of the best community college systems in the nation and I’m proud to be celebrating 60 incredible years of the ICCB,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to our investments in higher education, we have made transformational progress in breaking down barriers to affordability and access, allowing virtually all students at or below median income to attend any Illinois community college tuition-free. We look forward to building upon that progress for years to come in every corner of our great state.”

Established in July of 1965, the Illinois Community College System was created through groundbreaking legislation to expand access to affordable, high-quality higher education across the state. Today, as the third-largest community college system in the nation, it remains a model of innovation and inclusion, offering pathways to university transfer, career training, adult education, and lifelong learning.

As part of the 60th anniversary, community colleges across the state will celebrate their contributions to Illinois’ educational and workforce landscape with the hashtag #PowerOfPossible.

“This anniversary is a powerful reminder of the vital role community colleges play across Illinois. They provide the most affordable and accessible pathway to higher education and workforce training—opening doors to opportunity and supporting the economic strength of every region in our state,” said Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham.

“Throughout my career in higher education, Illinois community colleges have evolved to meet the changing needs of our students and our state,” said Dr. Sylvia Jenkins, Chair of the Illinois Community College Board. “What began as a bold vision for expanding access has become a dynamic system that empowers learners, strengthens communities, and drives economic growth.”

“Community colleges are engines of opportunity that serve students from every walk of life,” said Lincoln Land Community College President Charlotte Warren, Ph.D. “We meet students where they are, and we help them get to where they want to go—whether that’s transferring to a four-year university, launching a career in the trades or health care, or continuing to add new skills. And we do all of this while remaining affordable, accessible, and committed to student success.”

“Community colleges in Illinois are indispensable partners for companies like John?Deere. They provide a skilled, career-ready workforce that our growing agribusiness industry critically depends on,” said David Bostic, Manager of John Deere Ag Tech Partnership. “These institutions are forging the next generation of innovators and technicians who will help ensure Illinois remains a national leader in agricultural productivity and sustainability for our industry and many others.”

“Partnering with LLCC and utilizing PATH has allowed us to offer a career development opportunity, address a critical workforce need, and increase our ability to care for patients in our communities,” said Jay Roszhart, President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital.

“From rural communities to major metropolitan areas, Illinois community colleges are pillars of opportunity and access that should be celebrated not only by those who use them, but also by those who indirectly benefit from them,” said Jim Reed, Executive Director of the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

Since taking office, Governor Pritzker has made historic investments in the state’s community college system, including steady increases in operating funds and capital investments to improve campus infrastructure. Through groundbreaking workforce training programs, community colleges in Illinois continue to partner with businesses to build out the future workforce across various growing sectors. The Pritzker Administration has also expanded access to dual credit programs and improved MAP grant funding to remove affordability and access barriers, allowing virtually all students at or below median income to attend any Illinois community college tuition free.

