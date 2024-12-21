CHICAGO - Throughout 2024, Governor JB Pritzker enabled success for Illinois by growing our economy and creating jobs, addressing affordability for working families, and protecting individual freedoms.

From expanding access to free preschool for all kids to lowering the cost of job training so workers can get higher-paying jobs, Gov. Pritzker has been investing in the state’s future. With new industries coming to Illinois like clean energy, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing, Gov. Pritzker’s economic agenda is attracting private sector investments in Illinois and raising workers’ wages – all while maintaining his commitment to make healthcare, housing, and groceries more affordable.

Gov. Pritzker’s work with the General Assembly has restored fiscal responsibility in Illinois: paying down debt, balancing budgets, and making smart investments for the future.

“My mission as Governor has always been to make Illinois the best state in the nation to live, work, build a business, and raise a family,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This year, we’ve improved K-12 education and made college more affordable, expanded access to healthcare, and strengthened our economy with forward-looking investments in industries of the future. With responsible fiscal leadership, we’ve continued improving Illinois’ credit rating, which lowers costs for Illinois’ taxpayers.”

2024 Executive and Legislative Accomplishments

Responsible Fiscal Management

Passed the sixth balanced budget since Governor Pritzker took office.

Ended FY24 with the state’s highest ever General Funds balance of $4.67 billion.

Continued paying down debt and increasing the state’s Rainy Day Fund to protect the state’s taxpayers.

Turbocharging Economic Growth

Securing Generational Private Investments that Position Illinois as a Global Economic Powerhouse

Launched the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) – a first-of-its-kind quantum industry campus with an estimated $20 billion in long-term economic impact. IQMP will be home to PsiQuantum, IBM, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and the National Quantum Algorithm Center.

Attracted Rivian’s new $1.5 billion investment to Central Illinois, creating more than 550 new full-time jobs over the next five years and bringing the production of its highly anticipated R2 model to the company’s Normal facility.

Secured a $500 million capital investment from Weiland North America – reinforcing its long-term commitment to six facilities across the state and the future of advanced manufacturing in Illinois. The company’s investments retain over 800 jobs.

Spearheaded technology that will attract new life science businesses to Chicago, such as the Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub discovering a way to monitor inflammation in real time using sensors implanted under the skin – thanks to their $250 million investment in Chicago.

Made Illinois one of the top five data center markets in the world.

Brought Illinois to 15th in the nation on CNBC’s 2024 Best States for Business – up from 30th just before Governor Pritzker took office. Ranked Illinois among the top ten states for tech and innovation, education, access to capital, cost of living, and infrastructure.

Creating and Retaining Jobs in Communities Across Illinois

Investing in the State’s Workforce

Supporting Small Businesses

Improving Affordability for Working Families

Driving High Quality Learning from Cradle to Career

Making Health Care Affordable and Accessible

Standing Up for All Illinoisans

Rebuilding Illinois

Expanding Clean Energy

Bolstering Public Safety

Achieved a new high of new state troopers in 2024 compared to a decade ago, with a total addition of 565 since Governor Pritzker took office.

Reduced firearm violence in Illinois with shooting victimizations in Chicago dropping by 35% as compared to 2021. Gun-related injuries in hospitals have also declined in the communities and neighborhoods supported by the Reimagine Public Safety Act.

Partnered with Google Public Sector to create real-time ‘Move Over’ crash notifications in Waze and Google Maps, making the Illinois State Police among the first law enforcement agencies to enhance officers' safety by warning drivers using these apps to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

Launched the Help Stop Hate helpline to provide support and resources to victims and witnesses of hate acts.

