Gov. Pritzker Breaks Ground On Wieland North America’s Modernized East Alton Facility

EAST ALTON - Today, Governor JB Pritzker, Wieland Rolled Products North America, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) joined local leaders and partners to celebrate the groundbreaking of Wieland’s modernized East Alton facility. Wieland’s $500 million investment in this modernization project will retain 800 jobs throughout Illinois, enabling the company to increase production of critical copper and copper alloy components that are used in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy production while supporting the state's clean energy economy.

“Today, we continue Wieland’s centuries-long journey by breaking ground on this major new expansion – a $500 million company investment in the future of Illinois and a driver of growth and opportunity in East Alton for years to come,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “More than just a job creator and economic driver – Wieland has been a community anchor – here in East Alton, but also in its other locations in Illinois like Wheeling and Tinley Park. The good jobs it has brought to our state have helped support Illinoisans to lay down roots and support their families.”

"Wieland's massive investment and expansion is an investment in the future of the East Alton community and builds upon our commitment to a sustainable, clean energy economy," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "When businesses invest in our state, they aren’t just choosing a location – they’re choosing our shared commitment to both innovation and working families."

The company’s half-billion dollar investment reinforce its long-term commitment to its six facilities across the state and the future of advanced manufacturing in Illinois. Wieland's modern plant in Vöhringen, Germany, which Governor Pritzker toured alongside Wieland CEO Dr. Erwin Mayr, was used as a benchmark for the modernization of the East Alton facility – a testament to the shared commitment for longevity and growth in Illinois. Wieland's footprint in Illinois also includes facilities in Carol Stream, Granite City, Montgomery, Tinley Park, and Wheeling.

"Thank you to Governor JB Pritzker and all governmental officials for their partnership and support during this exciting new chapter for our East Alton facility and Wieland as a whole. This transformative expansion represents a significant step forward for our dedicated team of employees and the local community, reinforcing our foundation for success and ensuring that we create value for future generations, which aligns with our company mission," said Greg Keown, President, Wieland Rolling & Recycling.

Weiland North America’s groundbreaking comes as Illinois is ranked #2 in the nation for corporate relocations and expansions for the third year in a row by Site Selection Magazine. Illinois increased the number of business expansions or relocation projects by 20 percent over the previous ranking, with over 650 businesses expanding or relocating to Illinois.

The modernization paves the way for increased and improved production of high-quality copper and copper alloy components for EVs, EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy production through the installation of a new state-of-the-art hot rolling mill in the East Alton facility. By re-equipping, expanding and modernizing its facility, Wieland will increase its operational efficiency and deliver even higher standards of quality and reliability for its portfolio of copper and copper alloy rolled product solutions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Wieland’s modernization of its East Alton facility is a true investment in southwestern Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Guided by Illinois’ Economic Growth Plan, the State is committed to supporting advanced manufacturing – an industry in which this plant and its employees have thrived for more than a century in East Alton.”

Wieland's total incentive package from the State of Illinois, which includes REV and other incentives, is valued at approximately $231 million. Through REV, Wieland is eligible to receive tax benefits totaling $172 million over 30 years. A link to the executed REV agreement can be found here. The remaining benefits include capital funding for infrastructure projects in East Alton, which includes the construction of a new electricity substation, flexible funds for workforce support, and additional tax incentives.

“The modernization of Wieland’s East Alton facility is an exciting step forward in economic development for our region,” said East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton. “I want to thank the State for making this investment possible. We look forward to continuing our meaningful partnership with Wieland that creates jobs and grows our Southwest Illinois economy.”

"Wieland has been a cornerstone of good-paying union jobs and economic growth in East Alton for over a century," said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. "Today, that legacy is solidified with this groundbreaking. This investment will have a lasting impact on the people of East Alton, and I am proud to have played a role in ensuring Wieland's continued presence. Alongside our Senators and Governor Pritzker, I am committed to supporting Wieland's expansion while ensuring we bring home the federal investments that have been promised to this community.”

"Today’s groundbreaking of Wieland’s $500 million investment in its East Alton facility marks a transformative moment for both the company and Illinois. This expansion strengthens our leadership in advanced manufacturing and drives the future of electric vehicle production. We are proud to partner with Wieland to foster economic growth and ensure continued innovation in our state," said Christy George, President & CEO of Intersect Illinois.

“Wieland’s expansion is another sign that Illinois is open for business and attractive for foreign direct investment,” said Mark Denzler, President & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “Governor Pritzker and lawmakers have created a suite of economic development tools resulting in capital investment and job growth.”

"We are thrilled to join our state and local economic development partners in supporting Wieland's remarkable business expansion in East Alton," said Lenny Singh, Chairman and President, Ameren Illinois. "An investment in modern manufacturing at this scale depends on a strong, reliable energy infrastructure capable of powering long-term growth, and this $500 million project will bring new jobs and prosperity to the metro region. Installation of a state-of-the-art hot rolling mill will enhance Wieland's production of critical components for electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and renewable energy. At Ameren Illinois, we're committed to building a sustainable energy future and the Weiland expansion aligns perfectly with this vision. Congratulations to Wieland and the East Alton community."

Wieland’s investment builds upon major EV and clean energy sector agreements from 2024, including EV manufacturer Rivian investing $1.5 billion in Central Illinois to produce its highly anticipated R2 model, Avina Clean Hydrogen's $820 million sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) investment in Southwest Illinois, Wiegel Tool Works, Inc.'s Wood Dale headquarters expansion to grow production for EV and renewable energy markets, Crysalis Biosciences' first-of-its-kind SAF plant in Sauget, EV manufacturer Ymer Technology opening its U.S. headquarters in Buffalo Grove, EV battery material supplier Bedrock Materials locating its research and development headquarters in Chicago.

More like this: