SOUTH HOLLAND – Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB), and local elected officials for a ceremonial groundbreaking at South Suburban College (SSC). The college’s new Allied Health & Nursing Center will expand the college’s capacity to train healthcare professionals, directly benefitting Illinois students and the surrounding communities.

“As the demand for quality healthcare only continues to grow, it is absolutely vital that we invest in the next generation of care professionals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From the brand-new state-of-the-art classrooms to the advanced simulation labs, SSC’s Allied Health & Nursing Center is a shining example of our vision for Illinois community colleges as engines of economic and educational opportunity. Future graduates will make up the next wave of skilled nurses, medical technicians, and allied health specialists that can help fill healthcare needs up and down the state.”

“This opening of this new healthcare training facility is a critical step toward ensuring equity for our state,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The Allied Health & Nursing Center will help close critical gaps in the Chicago Southland by ensuring the community has access to world-class providers trained on state-of-the-art equipment. In doing so, they will help strengthen public health and open new economic opportunities. With this investment into those historically left behind in the wake of progress, we are fostering a stronger healthcare workforce and a more equitable future for the people of Illinois.”

At approximately 130,000 square feet, the new facility will provide a modern space to accommodate several SSC programs, including nursing, radiology, occupational therapy, pharmacy technician training, medical transcription, phlebotomy, and more. The expanded space allows SSC to grow enrollment and create new opportunities for students in multiple disciplines.

“The Capital Development Board is proud to partner with South Suburban College to create an innovative facility that meets the growing demands of the healthcare workforce,” said TJ Edwards, Executive Director of the Illinois Capital Development Board. “This project will support long-term economic opportunity in the region and make SSC a premier destination for healthcare education.”

The student-centered facility includes a new collaboration hub, where the existing building and new addition connect, as well as shared learning and gathering spaces for students and faculty. The center also incorporates energy-efficient and rainwater management systems, natural landscaping, and sustainable materials which will reduce operational costs and environmental impact.

“This is more than a building; it is a promise to our community,” said SSC President, Dr. Lynette D. Stokes. “It’s a promise to prepare our students to serve with skill and compassion, to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals, and to strengthen the health and vitality of the Chicago Southland for generations to come. While some who began this journey with us are no longer here in the physical sense, they are with us in spirit, and we honor their contributions today.”

“This facility reflects our vision for a stronger, healthier future,” said SSC Board Chair and Mayor of Phoenix, Dr. Stokes, Terry R. ? Wells. “It will provide our students with world-class training right here at home and send a clear message that we are investing in our people, our economy, and our community’s well-being.”

“Today marks a proud moment for the Southland as we break ground on a project 15 years in the making,” said State Senator Napoleon Harris III (D-Harvey). “This $52 million investment will transform South Suburban College by helping build up the next generation of health care professionals right here in our community.” ?

"This new facility will ensure that our students receive a world-class education that will prepare them to meet the growing health care needs of Illinois' communities," said State Representative Will Davis (D-East Hazel Crest). "Investing in our students' education is an investment in the future of the South Suburbs, and I am excited to see what this investment yields in the long-term."

The project is one of many infrastructure investments made through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program. As of August 2025, the State of Illinois has provided more than $3.75 billion to improve community colleges and universities across the state. Since the program began in 2019, CDB has completed over 200 capital improvement projects, including 130 at local institutions like SSC. The Allied Health & Nursing Center demonstrates the state’s ongoing commitment to modernizing campuses and increasing access to quality education.

