CHICAGO, IL – Today, Governor JB Pritzker will be joined by leading quantum business, research, academic, and government institutions to celebrate the groundbreaking of PsiQuantum’s facility at Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) at Quantum Shore on Chicago’s South Side. This marks the official buildout of state-of-the-art facilities that will soon bring the Park to full scale, driving billions in economic impact, creating thousands of jobs, and cementing Illinois as the nation’s leader in the global race for quantum innovation.

Anchor tenant PsiQuantum will house the first utility-scale, error-corrected quantum computer at the Park. The Park will also be home to a growing roster of global companies including IBM, Diraq, and Infleqtion.

“Today we break ground on a landmark project that will establish Illinois as the nation’s leading hub for quantum innovation while attracting billions in economic investment and creating thousands of jobs,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This milestone is made possible by a unique partnership across city, county, state, and private industry, uniting talent and investment to create jobs, drive economic growth, and secure Illinois’ leadership in a technology that will tackle tomorrow’s greatest challenges. With trailblazing companies like PsiQuantum and a growing roster of innovators calling IQMP home, we will position Illinois as the global leader in quantum innovation, unlocking new opportunities for scientific breakthroughs and economic advancement right here on the South Side.”

"Thanks to strong support from the State of Illinois, we are breaking ground on the largest quantum computing project in the United States as the anchor tenant at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park,” said Prof. Jeremy O’Brien, PsiQuantum co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be building America's first utility-scale quantum computer on Chicago's South Side, where we will unlock the world-changing potential of quantum computing."

“Today’s groundbreaking is more than the start of construction — it is the start of a new era. With PsiQuantum, IBM, Infleqtion, Diraq, and DARPA already on board, IQMP is becoming the largest quantum ecosystem in North America," said Dr. Harley Johnson, Executive Director and CEO of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. "We are building a place where science, industry, and community come together, and we are committed to making this Park not only a global hub for innovation but also a source of pride and opportunity for the South Side of Chicago.”

“The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is about more than technology, it is about transformation for South Chicago,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This investment will bring new jobs and educational pathways while also paving the way for expanded health care and community amenities, including a new Advocate Health hospital and expanded access to the lakefront. Together we are showing what it looks like when innovation uplifts neighborhoods and creates lasting benefits for residents.”

“As a lifelong resident of Chicago’s South Side and someone raising my family here, I’m proud to see our administration continuing to make critical investments that bring jobs, innovation, and opportunity to our community,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “With the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park and investments from pioneering companies like PsiQuantum, our state is positioned as a world leader in quantum technology, and it’s happening because the Pritzker-Stratton administration has worked tirelessly alongside our partners to make it a reality. This is another example of how bold investments into our future can create real benefits for families today, especially in communities that have too often been overlooked.

“Today's historic Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park groundbreaking stands as an international reminder that world-class, future-focused technological opportunities and advancements can - and will - be born not just in Silicon Valley but on the southeast side of Chicago,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Cook County is proud to be a part of history as we are not just building a quantum computing hub, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more prosperous future for all residents of our region.”

“With this partnership, Illinois is at the forefront of a technological innovation that has the potential to change our lives for the better,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). “I want to commend Governor Pritzker and his team for positioning our state to be a leader in quantum technology. This Quantum Park will create jobs, boost our economy and send a message to the world that Illinois is a great place to do business, now and in the future.”

“The PsiQuantum groundbreaking on Chicago’s south side is another exciting addition to the 21st Century economy we’re building here in Illinois—and an example of how every community in our state will share in these advancements,” said House Speaker Emanuel 'Chris' Welch (D-Hillside). “The breakthroughs that will come out of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park hold so much promise to improve lives, and this investment offers opportunity for Chicago’s small- and medium-sized businesses to grow as well.”

“Quantum Shore Chicago represents this city at its best — ambitious, resilient and focused on the future. Working in partnership with the South Chicago community, we will revitalize this long-abandoned stretch of land and unlock its potential as a global destination for innovation,” said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest, the master developer of Quantum Shore Chicago. “Beginning with PsiQuantum and the IQMP, this first-of-its-kind ecosystem will serve as a launchpad for changemakers ready to turn bold ideas into ventures that push boundaries and set new standards.”

Driving Innovation and Growth

The IQMP is a first-of-its-kind park built for quantum technology scale-up and related advanced microelectronics research and development. It is designed to support the full ecosystem of companies, researchers, suppliers, end users and other partners working to accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum technologies, which have the potential to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges, including breakthroughs in health care, energy, the climate crisis, transportation, financial services and agriculture.

Gov. Pritzker has made investing in quantum computing a major priority during his administration. In addition to the $500 million investment in IQMP, Illinois previously invested $200 million to support the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the first state to make that large of a commitment to quantum — a move that cemented Illinois’ leadership nationally, attracted federal research dollars and laid the foundation for today’s groundbreaking.

Since the IQMP and anchor tenant PsiQuantum were announced last year, the State of Illinois, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Illinois Economic Development Corporation (Illinois EDC), City of Chicago, Cook County government and other partners on Team Illinois have already recruited additional pioneering companies as tenants at the Park. These include:

IBM: will house its state-of-the-art Quantum System Two Computer to the Park and will collaborate with the State to build the National Quantum Algorithm Center at the IQMP.

Diraq: the Australian firm was recently awarded a DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Initiative Stage A contract. While IQMP is under development, Diraq will begin work through the Park’s On-Ramp Program, using interim lab space and specialized equipment.

Infleqtion: will headquarter its global quantum computing operations at the IQMP as part of a $50 million investment to develop a utility-scale, neutral atom quantum system, which includes design and development of the next generation of Infleqtion’s Sqale quantum computer.

DARPA’s Quantum Proving Ground (QPG): Under the QPG program, members of the quantum research and development community who secure competitively awarded DARPA funding will conduct their work at the Park, using shared facilities while helping to offset infrastructure costs.

National Quantum Algorithm Center (NQAC): a signature initiative housed at IQMP that brings together quantum algorithm experts, hardware providers, software developers and end users from across industries. The NQAC will serve as a central gateway for companies to tackle real-world challenges, develop quantum algorithms and access cutting-edge quantum resources.

Together, these commitments alone make IQMP the largest concentration of quantum activity in North America and signal the momentum building behind Illinois’ leadership in this space. The IQMP’s economic impact on the Chicago region could exceed $20 billion in the coming years while creating thousands of jobs. To build on this momentum, IQMP launched an On-Ramp program that allows future tenants to join Chicago’s quantum ecosystem before the campus is complete, working from a local innovation facility, collaborating with partners, and establishing their presence in the region.

“Today’s groundbreaking of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park marks a major step forward in establishing Illinois as a global leader in quantum innovation,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “With world-class partners and a vision for long-term growth, IQMP will serve as a powerful engine for job creation, cutting-edge research, and economic development that reaches every corner of our state.”

“Quantum technology will help solve some of the world’s biggest challenges, and today’s exciting groundbreaking at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park cements Illinois as the center of this revolutionary industry,” said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “This technology is particularly impactful for manufacturing, which generates more than $580 billion for the state’s economy each year. Quantum computing will lead to breakthroughs in the creation of life-saving drugs, chemicals, energy and cybersecurity, unleashing greater economic potential while creating a better, brighter world.”

“With the development of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park coupled with top-tier talent and a powerful ecosystem, all united under the same vision, Illinois is in a class of its own for quantum computing,” said Illinois EDC chairman John Atkinson. “The Park will bring high-quality jobs to our state, creating opportunity in and transforming a historically disinvested area, while paving the way to address some of society’s biggest challenges.”

"The groundbreaking of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is a monumental moment for Chicago's South Side, for Illinois, and for science as a whole,” said Christy George, President and CEO, Illinois Economic Development Corporation. “I am incredibly proud of the work Illinois EDC and Team Illinois has done to bring this revolutionary campus to life, as it represents a new, exciting era of Illinois' tech leadership."

“Today’s groundbreaking is the culmination of the bold, visionary leadership of Governor Pritzker that will define the economic future of the Chicago-region and the entire state,” said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. “We congratulate PsiQuantum on this major milestone and applaud their commitment to Illinois. By combining our unmatched research institutions, infrastructure, and skilled and diverse workforce with cutting-edge companies like PsiQuantum and countless others in one location, the possibilities for innovation and transformation are truly endless. The IQMP will not only create thousands of jobs and drive billions of dollars in economic impact, it will ensure Illinois stands as the singular global leader in one of the most consequential technologies of the 21st century and beyond.”

Connecting Innovation with Community

In transforming South Chicago’s former steelmaking grounds into “Quantum Shore,” Related Midwest is helping connect IQMP with the surrounding neighborhood, integrating the Park with inclusive community development. The project includes a 53-bed Advocate Health Care hospital, over 100 acres of expanded and improved parkland, and new recreational paths that link residents to Steelworkers Park, Park 566, the lakefront, and the historic ore walls, creating a vibrant ecosystem that blends innovation, health, and quality of life on the South Side.

At the same time, IQMP and its partners have made community engagement and workforce development a core priority. They have hosted dozens of meetings with residents, educators, small businesses, community groups, and faith institutions to ensure local voices shape the Park’s development. They are also investing in the next generation of talent, exposing students to quantum concepts from K-12 through postsecondary programs at City Colleges of Chicago, Chicago State University, and beyond. Building on the state’s broader workforce initiatives, these efforts position IQMP not only as a global hub for innovation but also as a committed partner advancing opportunity, inclusion, and prosperity on Chicago’s South Side.

“The South Chicago community has faced decades of industrial disinvestment, particularly since the closure of U.S. Steel South Works – a major employer in the neighborhood – in 1992,” said State Senator Robert Peters (D-Chicago). “This partnership with PsiQuantum marks a unique opportunity for the state and South Side residents, allowing us to build on the legacy our mills left by bringing new technology, economic activity and jobs to the area. I’ll remain connected with our community throughout development to ensure the voices of our residents are represented every step of the way.”

“Today marks a historic day not only for the 10th Ward, but the entire Southeast Side,” said Peter Chico, 10th Ward Alderman. “This transformation of the former US Steel Southworks Site into the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park places the South Chicago community as the leader of quantum computing. We look forward to this investment helping to build our community, as US Steel did for many years.”

“On behalf of the 7th Ward, I welcome the Illinois Quantum Microelectronics Park on the former U.S. Steel site,” said Greg Mitchell, 7th Ward Alderman. “This is a turning point for the Southeast Side and for the entire City of Chicago. The project brings more than cutting-edge technology—it serves as a catalyst for economic growth, workforce development, and long-term community investment. By transforming a symbol of our industrial past into a hub of innovation, we are creating a future where local residents have access to opportunity, our city leads in next-generation technology, and the Southeast Side stands as a model of renewal and progress.”

“As someone who was raised here, with family who worked at the U.S. Steel plant, I know how deeply this land is tied to our history,” said Jorge Perez Owner of Chico’s Oven. “After sitting empty for more than 30 years, the arrival of the IQMP with PsiQuantum as its anchor tenant is the best opportunity we’ve had to revitalize South Chicago. This project is helping rebuild the economic foundation, attract new investment, and create good-paying jobs for the next generation. It’s inspiring to see this community at the center of such an exciting future.”

“As an educator, I see the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park as an unprecedented opportunity for my students,” said Priscilla Horton, Principal, Bowen High School. “With companies like PsiQuantum investing in our schools, young people in South Chicago can see themselves in these spaces from day one — and know they belong in the quantum future. This project is about more than innovation, it’s about inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers to lead it.”

“With the creation of the IQMP, our state, the University of Illinois System and all of our partners in this project planted a flag and declared our intention to lead in quantum computing, to be an engine driving this revolution,” said Timothy Killeen, President, University of Illinois System. “With shovels in the ground, that engine is roaring to life. The opportunities ahead of us are like nothing the world has experienced, and I’m grateful to the all-star lineup of partners working to build IQMP.”

“Breaking ground on IQMP, which we have led for more than a year, is an exciting next step in fulfilling Governor Pritzker's vision for the state of Illinois to drive the quantum revolution,” said Rashid Bashir, Dean of The Grainger College of Engineering. “We are thrilled to continue working alongside our amazing partners in academia, government and industry to bring the depth and scale of Grainger Engineering excellence to bear on the future of quantum."

"This groundbreaking shows how powerful it is when universities, industry, and government come together to build the future,” said Nadya Mason, Dean, Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago. “At UChicago we are grateful for these partnerships and investments, which are helping to build a world-leading quantum ecosystem and ensuring Illinois remains at the center of the quantum economy."

“Illinois is transforming a historic industrial site into a launchpad for the quantum era, positioning the state and the Midwest as leaders,” said Henry Bienen, President, Northwestern University. “At Northwestern, our interdisciplinary research ecosystem—combining world-class materials science and chemistry with physics and engineering—fosters breakthroughs in quantum science with the aim of turning them into scalable technologies and businesses. We’re proud to collaborate with the state and our partners to build a global quantum hub that will benefit South Chicago, the region, and the nation by creating good jobs and enhancing U.S. economic competitiveness and national security.”

“Fermilab is excited to have another state-of-the-art quantum facility in Illinois that will bring together the strengths and capabilities of so many leading quantum experts and provide more pathways for the quantum workforce in Illinois,” said Young-Kee Kim, Interim Director of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. “The IQMP is another example of how the national laboratories’ collaboration with universities and businesses strengthens innovation ecosystems and supports the U.S. Department of Energy goals for quantum research.”

“This groundbreaking marks a transformative investment in Chicago’s South Side and in the future of innovation,” said Zaldwaynaka (“Z”) Scott, J.D., President, Chicago State University. “The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park represents a commitment to unlocking and cultivating the immense talent that exists right here in our communities. This initiative will bring cutting-edge research, high-tech jobs, and economic development to a region that deserves bold investment. Together, we are building a future where technology uplifts lives and opens doors for generations to come.”

“The groundbreaking for the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park marks a bold investment in our shared future,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor, City Colleges of Chicago. “As the largest quantum campus in North America, it brings together government, business, academia, and community in a powerful collaboration that will drive innovation and opportunity, promising to further strengthen our state and city. We are proud to be part of this transformative moment, preparing the next generation of diverse workforce talent to lead in the quantum era.”

“Congratulations to all who made this groundbreaking of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park possible,” said Paul Kearns, Argonne National Laboratory. “Our laboratory is honored to be part of this growing network of research institutions, companies, and government agencies dedicated to driving quantum information science forward for the country. Together, we will make the Quantum Prairie the national epicenter of quantum research, opening new frontiers for America's quantum future.”

“As a pastor in this community, I’m filled with hope seeing the Illinois Quantum Microelectronics Park take root here,” said Walter Turner, Pastor, New Missionary Baptist Church. “Thanks to Governor Pritzker, Harley Johnson and his senior team at IQMP and Josh Richman at PsiQuantum, and their leadership teams for bringing this vision to life. This project inspires our youth to dream big and keeps our senior citizens engaged and thriving. With faith and determination, our community can achieve great things together.”

“Illinois is emerging as a global leader in quantum technology, and ComEd takes great pride in its role as a strategic partner, delivering the clean energy infrastructure and nation-leading reliability that makes these advancements possible,” said ComEd President and CEO Gil Quiniones. “ComEd looks forward to supporting a project with transformational potential for this region, while continuing to provide safe and reliable service to the surrounding community.”

