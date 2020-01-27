Gov. Pritzker Bill Actions of January 24, 2020 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Today, Governor JB Pritzker took the following bill action: Bill Number: SB 659 Description: Amends the Fire Sprinkler Contractor Licensing Act by requiring that by January 1, 2022 inspection and testing of fire sprinkler system and controls must be performed by a licensee, or an individual employer, or contracted by a licensee. Action: Signed Effective: June 1, 2020 Bill Number: SB 1670 Article continues after sponsor message Description: Allows a police officer who previously participated in the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund as a member of a municipal police department and was transferred to the municipal police pension fund upon its creation after the 2010 Census to carry over their starting service date. Action: Signed Effective: Immediately Bill Number: SB 1881 Description: Creates the Local Government Revenue Recapture Act which provides that a municipality or county that receives a disbursement of tax proceeds from the Department of Revenue may contract with a third party for the purpose of ensuring that the municipality or county receives the amount to which it is entitled. Action: Signed Effective: June 1, 2020 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending