VENICE - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and local leaders to announce eight awards totaling just over $10 million through the Illinois Grocery Initiative New Stores in Food Deserts Program ($9.6 million) and Equipment Upgrades Grant Program ($600,000) to address food deserts and prevent grocery store closures in Illinois. Grantees were selected through competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) processes

“When I signed the Illinois Grocery Initiative into law the vision we had in mind was reducing costs, fighting food insecurity, and boosting the local economy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This $10 million investment will go directly toward construction and renovation of quality, affordable grocery options in neighborhoods across the state. From Champaign to Marion to Venice, we’re fighting food insecurity while investing directly into the lifeblood of our economy, supporting farmers, small businesses, and working families.”

“While Donald Trump and House Republicans look to cut SNAP benefits and leave thousands of Illinoisans struggling to put food on the table, the Pritzker-Stratton administration is working to ensure all Illinoisans have access to food that is fresh, healthy, and affordable,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “These investments will be critical in combatting food deserts and food insecurity across our state.”

New Stores in Food Deserts Program

The New Stores in Food Deserts Program awards will support the establishment of new grocery stores in food deserts as defined by the Illinois Grocery Initiative Act. This funding will support construction and renovation costs for new stores, as well as many first-year operations costs, such as employee wages, utility costs, and initial inventory of food.

Grantee City Award Amount Description HeartStrong Meals, LLC dba HeartStrong Grocery Champaign $2,399,832 New construction project in Northwest Urbana City of Venice Venice $2,400,000 Municipal-owned, new construction project in Venice MR MARKET LLC Roodhouse $2,398,989 Renovation project in Roodhouse AL RAAWI LLC Marion $2,399,975 New construction project in Marion

“Through the Illinois Grocery Initiative, the state has made progress in our continued effort to combat food insecurity,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “These grantees will make an impact on their communities, ensuring residents have access to quality and affordable food while also and strengthening their local economies.” ?

“I’m thrilled to see the continued success and impact of the Illinois Grocery Initiative,” said Senator Christopher Belt (D – East St. Louis). “This funding is essential to ensuring every family in Illinois has reliable access to healthy food while also helping the state work towards the goal of eliminating food deserts.”

“This funding is essential to the state’s efforts to eliminate food deserts across Illinois,” Senator Paul Faraci (D-Champaign). “All Illinoisans, regardless of where they live, deserve reliable access to affordable and fresh food. The Illinois Grocery Initiative has been essential in our efforts to make this a reality, and I am thrilled to see this second round of funding support.”

“Thanks to Governor Pritzker’s tireless commitment to eradicating food deserts, we are one step closer to ending a crisis that has impacted Venice families for far too long. The new Venice Grocery Store will do more than just stock shelves—it will put fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and healthy food options within walking distance for our residents,” said Former Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols. “It will also serve as an anchor for economic revitalization, bringing jobs, investment, and renewed hope to our community. I’m deeply grateful to the Governor, as well as to Senator Belt and Representative Hoffman, for their unwavering support in making this vision a reality.”

“Groceries are essential, and many of us take for granted the fact that that we may have a grocery store conveniently located in our communities,” said Madison County Chairman Chris Slusser. “I’ve seen firsthand how Governor Pritzker’s grocery initiative is important to communities like Venice—not only to make healthy food accessible for our people, but to support economic development in the area.”

“At Economic Security Illinois, we believe that families and communities should have the resources they need to live fulfilling lives, from access to banks, to good schools, to affordable food in grocery stores,” said Erion Malasi, Director of Policy and Advocacy, Economic Security Illinois. “When major life staples are lacking in the market, we want to harness the power of community and government to come together and provide a public option. We are proud to have funded the feasibility study for this effort, and proud to see funds for a new municipal-owned grocery store come to Venice. We’re grateful to Governor Pritzker, Deputy Governor Andy Manar, and leaders in the General Assembly for advancing this critical effort.”

After providing approximately $6.9 million through Round I of the Illinois Grocery Initiative New Stores Grants, DCEO opened Round II in October of 2024. Applicants were selected based on various requirements including:

Must be located in a food desert,

Must earn less than 30% of revenue from alcohol and tobacco sales,

Must accept SNAP and WIC, and

Must contribute to diversity of fresh foods available in community.

Equipment Upgrades Grant Program

The Equipment Upgrades Grant Program awards will support energy-efficient equipment upgrades for existing grocery stores, with priority given to those located in food insecure communities across the state. This program is designed to strengthen existing grocery stores and preserve access to fresh food in food insecure communities, in an effort to stop the formation of new food deserts.

Grantee City Award Amount Description Mercer Market Aledo $249,711 Replace original refrigeration ? City Center Market Rockford $165,491 Invest in updated refrigeration (various coolers/freezers) Cornucopia Galesburg $47,598 Replace aging refrigeration cases to new units using modern refrigerants Willjo, Inc. Marion $132,234 Complete replacement of walk-in freezer, HVAC

After providing $1 million through Round I of the Illinois Grocery Initiative Equipment Upgrades Grant Program, DCEO opened Round II in January of 2025. This is a rolling grant opportunity which will remain open until December 15, 2025, or until funding is exhausted. Applicant qualifications include independent grocers or cooperatives with fewer than 500 employees and no more than four grocery locations.

About the Illinois Grocery Initiative

The Illinois Grocery Initiative provides wrap-around support to local governments and independent grocers opening grocery stores in and those currently operating in food deserts as authorized by PA 103-0561. The initiative has a detailed list of efforts to combat food insecurity across the state that includes:

Providing support for existing grocery stores by offering grant funding for energy-efficient equipment upgrades.

Supporting the establishment of new stores by providing grant funding for establishing new grocery stores in food deserts. These grants will support building/renovation, equipment, and first-year operational expenses.

Providing technical assistance to prospective applicants and grantees. Technical assistance will include business planning, marketing, financing, supply chain management, and workforce development assistance as needed.

Expanding tax incentive eligibility to grocers which includes exemption from tax on utilities and building materials.

Commissioning a Grocery Initiative Study to explore the many factors that lead to the current circumstances regarding food insecurity.

