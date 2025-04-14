CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced his appointment of Brandon Ragle, a leader in IT strategy and management with 20+ years of experience, to lead the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology. Ragle currently serves as interim Secretary following the departure of Sanjay Gupta. Before his position as Interim Secretary, Ragle served as Deputy Secretary and Deputy Chief Information Officer from 2023-2025.

“As part of our continued efforts to bolster the technology and innovation sectors across our state, I’m excited to appoint Brandon Ragle as the next leader of DoIT,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m confident that his extensive expertise and leadership experience will optimize software systems and support staff across the agency. I look forward to leveraging his distinct operational knowledge to further DoIT’s critical statewide initiatives.”

Ragle began his career with the State of Illinois in May 2002, working as a software engineer at the Department of Insurance. In this role, he focused on data management and software implementation. He remained with the Department of Insurance until May 2016, serving as IT Applications Manager where he oversaw the development team and enhanced operational efficiency.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2016, he transitioned to DoIT, serving as Deputy Chief—and then Chief—of Enterprise Applications. During his time at DoIT, he has successfully built and managed stakeholder relationships, modernized the IT infrastructure for customer support and operational accessibility, and managed the $1.1 billion budget to ensure fiscal responsibility and optimize resource allocation.

“I am deeply honored by Governor Pritzker's appointment as Secretary of the Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) and State CIO,” said Secretary Brandon Ragle. “Having witnessed the dedication and talent within DoIT, I am excited to lead this team in a collaborative effort to strategically advance technology for the benefit of all Illinoisans. Our focus will be on ensuring secure and accessible digital services and empowering our client agencies with the cutting-edge tools they need to achieve their missions and better serve the state."

Ragle received a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Greenville College, and a Master of Business Administration from Benedictine University.

Brandon Ragle will serve as Secretary beginning on April 11, 2025.*

* Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: