Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to State Board

SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

CONCEALED CARRY LICENSING REVIEW BOARD

Jon Johnson will continue to serve on the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.* Johnson previously served as an Illinois State Police Inspector and Rock Island County Deputy Sheriff on the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a local drug taskforce. Johnson served for 25 years in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration as Special Agent and Group Supervisor. He also served as a Special Agent in the U.S. Treasury Department. Johnson was first appointed to the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board in 2015. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois.

Donald Wilkerson will serve on the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.* Wilkerson was appointed United States Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Illinois in January of 2005 and retired in 2019. The East St. Louis native was the first African American judge appointed to that bench. Wilkerson began his legal career with Thompson-Mitchell, later working at Stolar Partnership law firm. He then joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis as Assistant United States Attorney until his appointment to the bench. Wilkerson additionally worked as a public school teacher for 17 years in East St. Louis, taught criminal law at Southern Illinois University School of Law in Carbondale and is currently an Adjunct Professor at Washington University School of Law. He received his Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University, Master of Education from Southern Illinois University and Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.