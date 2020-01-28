Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Illinois State Boards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration: EMPLOYMENT SECURITY ADVISORY BOARD Article continues after sponsor message Pat Devaney will serve on the Employment Security Advisory Board.* Devaney is the current Secretary-Treasurer of the Illinois AFL-CIO and President of the Association of Fire Fighters of Illinois. In addition, Devaney serves as Fire Captain at the City of Champaign Fire Department, where he’s worked since 1995. Devaney is a member of the Champaign Firefighters Pension Board, the Illinois Fire Service Institute Advisory Board, the Bank of Labor Advisory Board and the Muscular Dystrophy Association Advisory Board. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. WORKERS’ COMPENSATION ADVISORY BOARD Tim Drea will serve on the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Board.* Drea has served as President of the Illinois AFL-CIO since December 2019, after 12 years of service as Secretary-Treasurer. He was UFCW Local 881’s Legislative and Political Director for over 11 years prior. Drea also worked a staff analyst for the Illinois Senate Democrats for six years and began his career as a miner for Peabody Coal. He earned his undergraduate degree in Political Studies from Sangamon State University after being honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1979. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending