SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Illinois Finance Authority

Timothy Ryan will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Ryan has dedicated his career to supporting working families across the Midwest. He currently serves as Midwest Region Tri-Fund Coordinator for the Laborers’ Health and Safety Fund of North America. There, Ryan assists with finding sites that are appropriate for new affordable housing projects, and he coordinates safety, training, and labor management funds across 10 states. Ryan received a Bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Juris Doctorate from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Illinois Workforce Innovation Board

William Lo will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board.* Lo is a dedicated and goal-driven business leader with over 20 years of experience in business development. He currently serves as Executive Director of Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, where he has increased membership by 15%. Lo is also a founder of Southern Illinois Eats and General Manager of New Kahala in Carbondale. Lo has been recognized in his community, receiving a 2020 Readers’ Choice Award from The Southern Illinoisan for best website, alongside a spot on the outlet’s "Top 20 under 40" list. Lo received an Associate in Arts from John A. Logan College.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

