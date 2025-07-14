SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Illinois Department of Human Services

Christopher Thor Martin will serve as Inspector General at the Illinois Department of Human Services.*

Martin has over 20 years of experience as a Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney, leading the State’s Attorney’s Office’s efforts to modernize internal technologies and use technological evidence in trials.

In 2022, he became Deputy Bureau Chief of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Special Prosecutions Bureau, in charge of prosecuting gang crimes, narcotics, white collar crime, and gun violence, and he was later promoted to Chief Deputy. In 2025, Martin joined the Office of Inspector General of Illinois Department of Human Services as its Deputy Inspector General.

Martin also serves on two professional advisory boards, including the South Suburban College Paralegal Advisory Board and a citizen police oversight board for his hometown community. Martin received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Juris Doctorate from Indiana University.

Illinois Gaming Board

Dionne Hayden will serve as Chair for the Illinois Gaming Board.*

Hayden is a results-driven corporate executive, attorney, and board member with over 20 years of experience managing complex legal issues, compliance matters, and policy development.

She currently serves as Vice President of Employee Relations with CNA Insurance. There, she has developed and managed implementation of employee relations strategies, policies, and procedures.

Hayden gives back to her community as a Board Member of K.L.E.O Community Family Life Center and a youth volleyball coach. Hayden received a Bachelor of Science from University of Pittsburgh and her Juris Doctorate from Emory University School of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate

