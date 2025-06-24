Gov. Pritzker Announces Two Appointments to Boards and Commissions

SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Joliet Regional Port District Board

Celeste Bermejo will serve as Member of the Joliet Regional Port District Board* Bermejo is driven by a deep belief in community empowerment through finance, education, and civic leadership. She is a Financial Services Professional with WestPoint Financial Group, where she advises small business owners on retirement strategies and financial risk management. Bermejo also champions equitable access to literacy programs while serving as President of the Fountaindale Public Library District Board of Trustees and on the Board of Directors for the Classmates Literacy Foundation. Bermejo received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA in finance from Lewis University.

Illinois Housing Development Authority

Claire Leopold will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Housing Development Authority.* Leopold is a Licensed Illinois Real Estate Managing Broker. She is currently the Co-owner/Managing Broker of Nester Realty, Inc. Leopold’s Certifications include Referral and Relocation, Military Relocation Professional, Home Staging Expert, and Luxury Market Specialist. Leopold is a member of the Southwestern Illinois Board of Realtors, Illinois Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and a past member of Employee Relocation Council. She served twice on the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois (RASI)/Greater Gateway Association of Realtors (GGAR) Merger Committee, as well as on the RASI Board of Directors. Leopold is also a member of the Junior Service Club of St. Clair County and serves on several charity, civic and organizational boards. Leopold attended the University of Illinois and St. Louis University and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

* Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

