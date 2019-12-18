SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

UPPER ILLINOIS RIVER VALLEY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Pete Olson will serve on the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority.* Olson currently serves as the Business Representative for Plumbers Local 130 and is the former Business Representative for Plumbers Local 93. Previously, he worked as a plumber for Advance Mechanical Systems and A.R. Hertel Plumbing and Heating. In addition, Olson worked as a carpenter and roofer for Onan Roofing. Throughout his tenure, he has served as a trustee on the Pension Board for Local 93 and continues to serve as the President of Lake County Building Trades and on the boards of the Lake County Transportation Alliance Board and the Lake County Workforce Development Board.

John Spiros will serve on the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority.* Spiros is the current Business Manager and Secretary-Treasurer of the Chicago Painters District Council 14. In addition, he currently sits as an executive board member of the Chicago Federation of Labor, the Chicago Painters Pension and Health and Welfare Fund as well as the Chicago and Cook County Building and Construction Trades Council. Previously, Spiros was a trustee on the Chicago Area Painters and Drywall Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee in addition to working as a painting teacher and instructor at Washburne Trade School. He began his career as a maintenance journeyman painter at LaSalle Bank and an apprentice painter at Cazel and Elliot Inc. Spiros earned his Bachelor of Arts and Teacher Certification from Chicago State University.

Estelle Walgreen will serve on the Upper Illinois River Valley Development Authority.* Walgreen currently leads EGW Strategy Partners, having co-founded the digital advisory firm in 2009. The advisory group assists Fortune 500, Fortune 100 and privately held e-commerce enterprises, creating viable digital strategies and following through on their implementation. She previously worked as Director of Content and Digital Strategy at IntraLink Global and as President/CEO of Converse Industries, a national nanotechnology enterprise. In addition, Walgreen is a former board member of the Museum of Science and Industry, the Nature Conservancy of Illinois, Kohl’s Children’ Museum and Nuestro Futuro, now known as the Chicago Community Trust. She has been recognized as a Women of Achievement by the State of Wisconsin, the Anti-Defamation League, the Chicago Catholic Archdiocese and the Mexican Civic Society. Walgreen earned her undergraduate degree from Lake Forest College and a graduate degree from Northwestern University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

