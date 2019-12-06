SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

JOINT COMMISSION ON ETHICS AND LOBBYING REFORM

Christine Radogno will serve on the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform. Radogno is the former Senate Minority Leader, the first female leader of a political party in the Illinois Legislature. She served as a Republican member of the Illinois Senate, representing a Legislative District in Cook, DuPage, and Will Counties from 1997 to 2017. She also serves as a co-chair of the Governor’s Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force. Prior to serving in the state senate, Radogno served for eight years as a Village Trustee in LaGrange. Radogno received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s in social work from Loyola University in Chicago. She was employed in the field of mental health before entering politics.

HEALTH FACILITIES AND SERVICES REVIEW BOARD

Debra Savage will serve as Chair on the Health Facilities and Services Review Board.* Since 1990, Savage has been a Registered Nurse practicing in hospitals and home health agencies in Illinois and various other states as a staff nurse, charge nurse, nurse manager, nurse director, and clinical application specialist. She now serves as a nursing professor and Assistant Dean at Chamberlain University since 2013 in addition to experience as an adjunct nursing instructor for Governors State University. Savage is elected as a Will County Regional Office of Education Trustee and is a member of the Exchange Club of Northern Will County, the American Organization of Nursing Leadership and the American Nurses Association as well as the past Section Chair for the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric & Neonatal Nurses. Savage holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rush University and a Master of Science in nursing administration and education from the University of Phoenix.

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN OF MASON COUNTY

Thomas Brewer will serve as the Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Mason County.* Brewer has held the same post in Tazewell County for over 17 years, serving from 1996 to 2013 and since August 2019. He has also practiced law at his law office since 2004. An active member of his community, Brewer has served the Knights of Columbus, Tremont Community Unit School District #702 and the Tazwood Center for Wellness. Brewer is a graduate of Illinois Central College, Illinois State University where he received his bachelor’s in political science and Creighton University where he received his law degree.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

