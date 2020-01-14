SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

ILLINOIS STATE BOARD OF HEALTH

John Herrmann will continue to serve on the Illinois State Board of Health.* Herrmann joined the faculty of the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine as Director in 2004 to develop and direct the DVM/MPH joint degree program and the Center for One Health Illinois. He is a Clinical Associate Professor at both the School of Public Health at the University of Illinois-Chicago and the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign. Herrmann has extensive experience working in public health and health policy at local, state and national levels, holds an MPH degree in health policy and epidemiology, and is Board certified in the American College of Theriogenologists. From 2003-2004, he served as a Science and Technology Policy Fellow, focusing on public health policy, in the US Senate offices of Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL). Herrmann has received numerous awards for his work in policy and education, including two prestigious Silver Circle awards for excellence in teaching from the University of Illinois in 2016 and 2019, the Senator John Melcher Award for Public Policy in 2014 and most recently, the Health Policy and Administration Alumni Award from the School of Public Health in 2019. Herrmann previously served on the first State Health Improvement Plan Task Force from 2004-2006 and currently serves as the vice-Chairman of the Illinois State Board of Health.

Article continues after sponsor message

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION ADVISORY BOARD

Charles Knell will serve on the Workers’ Compensation Advisory Board.* Knell served in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1968 to 1974 wherein he was a medic and received an Honorable Discharge in 1974. He is the principal owner of Knell Law, LLC in Peoria and has appeared at the arbitration level, the Commission level, and the Appellate Court in the defense of workers’ compensation cases. Knell has an AV rating from Martindale Hubbell, the highest rating any attorney in the State of Illinois and has been selected as a member of the Leading Lawyers Network Association, serving on the advisory board. He is a current member of the Workers’ Compensation Lawyers Association Board of Directors. Knell previously served on the Board of Directors of the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in Peoria and was President from 1998 to 1990, as well as serving on the Rules Committee for the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission. He has been an active member of the Peoria County Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Illinois Association of Defense Trial Counsel, Chicago Bar Association and the American Bar Association. Knell went to the University of Illinois, attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and graduated with a Juris Doctor in December of 1975.

WORKERS’ COMPENSATION MEDICAL FEE ADVISORY BOARD

Tanya Triche Dawood will serve on the Workers’ Compensation Medical Fee Advisory Board.* Dawood joined the Illinois Retail Merchants Association staff in 2008, and serves as Vice President and General Counsel. Previously, she worked as a staff attorney and legislative assistant for the Chicago City Council’s Committee on Finance. Dawood is a past Co-Chair of the Chicago Bar Association’s Alliance for Women and a former President of the Chicago Women in Government Relations. She earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vanderbilt University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Michigan. Dawood is admitted to practice in Illinois and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: