Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES ADVISORY COUNCIL

Margaret Berglind will continue to serve on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.* Berglind has served as President and CEO for the Child Care Association of Illinois, Executive Vice President of Central Baptist Family Services and Director of Youth Welfare Services for Chicago Youth Centers. Berglind is a member of the Child Welfare League of America, the Alliance for Children and Families, Illinois DCFS Child Welfare Advisory Committee, Illinois Children and Family Services Council and Illinois Juvenile Justice Council. In addition, she has served in leadership positions for the National Organization of State Association’s for Children and the Child Welfare League of America. She currently consults as a child welfare expert. Berglind earned her Bachelor of Arts from Saint Xavier College and Master of Social Work from Loyola University of Chicago. She is a graduate of the Executive Management and Leadership Program at Harvard University’s JFK School of Government.

Jennifer Hansen will continue to serve on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.* Hansen currently works as a partner and attorney at Hansen and Cleary, LLC. Previously, she worked at Whitted, Takiff and Hansen as a partner and attorney and as an Assistant Public Defender in the Kane County Public Defender’s Office. Additionally, Hansen worked as adjunct faculty at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical School and Aurora University. She is a member of the Illinois Children and Family Services Advisory Council, the Sharing Center Board of Directors, the Illinois State Bar Association, the National Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys and the NSBA Council of School Attorneys. Hansen earned her Bachelor of Arts in English from Carthage College, Juris Doctorate from the University of Wyoming College of Law, and LL.M. in Comparative and European Law from the University of Maastricht in the Netherlands.

Article continues after sponsor message

ILLINOIS HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Thomas Morsch will serve on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Housing Development Authority.* Morsch is the founder and President of Morsch Expeditions, LLC. Prior to forming his company, he was a partner and Managing Director of Public Financial Management, LLC, where he co-led the firm’s public private partnership practice. Previously, he was the Midwest Real Estate Practice Leader for Marsh and McLennan Companies, a management consultant specializing in public-private work and was appointed by Governor James R. Thompson to serve as the Executive Director and CEO of the Illinois Tollway System for six years. Morsch serves as a board and advisory board member of the Metropolitan Planning Council and Community Partners for Affordable Housing, was elected for three terms to the City Council of the City of Lake Forest, and was appointed a member of the City of Lake Forest Planning Commission. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from Beloit College.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

More like this: