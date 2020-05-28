Joseph Duffywill serve on the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.*Duffy was previously appointed to the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board in 2015. He currently practices law at Loeb and Loeb. Previously, he worked at Stetler, Duffy and Rotert, and Schiff, Hardin, and Waite. Duffy additionally served as Assistant United States Attorney with the Department of Justice and as a Revenue Agent with the Internal Revenue Service. He was named "Illinois Super Lawyer" in Criminal Defense: While Collar and Business Litigation by Thomson Reuters (2005-2020), "Top Lawyers in Illinois" in Criminal Defense Law: White Collar by the Leading Lawyers Network (2005-2018), and "Local Litigation Star" among Illinois litigators in General Commercial Litigation and White Collar Crime, Benchmark Litigation. Duffy earned his Bachelor of Arts from DePaul University and Juris Doctorate from The John Marshall Law School.



Donald Wilkerson will serve on the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.*Wilkerson was appointed United States Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Illinois in January of 2005 and retired in 2019. The East St. Louis native was the first African American judge appointed to that bench. Wilkerson began his legal career with Thompson-Mitchell, later working atStolarPartnership law firm. He then joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis as Assistant United States Attorney until his appointment to the bench. Wilkerson additionally worked as a public school teacher for 17 years in East St. Louis, taught criminal law at Southern Illinois University School of Law in Carbondale and is currently an Adjunct Professor at Washington University School of Law. He received his Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University, Master of Education from Southern Illinois University and Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

Jeremy Margolis will continue to serve on the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board.*Margolis was previously appointed to the Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board in 2015. He practices law at Loeb and Loeb. Prior to entering private practice, he served as an Assistant United States Attorney in Chicago for 11 years and co-founded Chicago's multiagency Joint Terrorist Task Force and served as Director of the Illinois State Police for 4 years. In addition, Margolis served as Illinois Inspector General for 3 years and briefly served as Acting Director of Public Health. He is a member of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists Board of Governors, the Society of Former Special Agents in Chicago, and former member of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Board of Directors. Margolis served in the United States Army from 1968 until 1974 when he was honorably discharged. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Illinois and Juris Doctorate from Northwestern University.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

