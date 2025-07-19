Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions

SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Illinois Finance Authority

Arlene Juracek will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Juracek is the former Mayor of the Village of Mount Prospect, Illinois. During her tenure in city council, she was appointed Chair of the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission, Chair of the Northwest Suburban Municipal Joint Action Water Agency, and President of the Northwest Municipal Conference. Previously, Juracek served as Acting Director of the Illinois Power Agency, and was responsible for power and energy procurement and planning for the state’s two major electric utilities, ComEd and Ameren. Juracek received a Bachelor of Science from Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago and a Masters of Management from Northwestern University.

Steven Landek will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Landek has over 30 years of distinguished public service experience in both the legislative and executive branches of government, combining public and private sector work during his tenure. He currently serves as the Mayor of Bridgeview, a community with 16,000 residents and over 200+ businesses of various sizes. He has demonstrated expertise in bond issuances, employee pension management, public budgeting, and rating agency presentations. A former State Senator, Landek represented an ethnically and economically diverse district, including ten unique municipalities, multiple school districts, and numerous other governmental entities and businesses. Landek is the Chairman of Southwest Regional Publishing. He received his Bachelor of Arts in public administration from Roosevelt University.

Drew Beres will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Finance Authority.* Beres has dedicated his career to legal counsel and public service. He currently serves as a Founding and Managing Partner of Croke, Fairchild, Duarte & Beres LLC. Beres has maintained a corporate practice focused primarily on formation and operation of private investment funds and related securities matters. Prior to his current role, he worked as an attorney at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and served as General Counsel at the Office of Treasurer Kurt Summers, Jr. Beres also serves as a board member and Resource and Development Committee Vice Chair with Access Living Chicago, as well as a member of the Governance and Board Recruitment Committee at the Chicago Children’s Museum. Beres received a Bachelor of Arts from University of Michigan, Master of Public Policy from University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy, and Juris Doctor from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

