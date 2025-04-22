Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments To Boards And Commissions

SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:

Illinois Housing Development Authority

Daniel Hayes will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Housing Development Authority.* Hayes brings nearly three decades of commercial real estate debt and equity experience, with a strong track record of maximizing returns and mitigating risks. He currently serves as Senior Director and Head of Midwest Mortgage Originations for New York Life Real Estate Investors, where he leads a team of originators and analysts in sourcing, underwriting, and closing debt investments across the Midwest for investor clients. Throughout his career, Hayes has held key leadership roles in the industry, including Senior Vice President of Private Real Estate Debt at Heitman, Senior Vice President of Investment Management at Hunt Companies, and Vice President of Construction Lending at Capmark Finance. Hayes earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Master of Regional Planning from Cornell University.

Lottery Control Board

Sarah Barnett Bruckmann will serve as a Member of the Lottery Control Board.* Barnett Bruckmann serves as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Administration of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, guiding strategic planning efforts and advising senior management on personnel, finance, and policy matters. Previously, she served in key leadership roles at the Illinois Lottery, including as Chief Transition Officer and Chief of Staff, where she advised the Lottery Director during the historic first private management of a state lottery. Barnett Bruckmann previously served as the President and CEO of Visit Oak Park and was most recently elected to serve as the 7th Ward Alderman of Berwyn. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Marquette University and a Master of Public Policy and Administration from Northwestern University.

Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission

Shobha Mahadev will serve as a Member of the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.* Mahadev is a career legal professional who currently serves as a Clinical Professor of Law and Assistant Dean for Clinical Education at the Bluhm Legal Clinic’s Family Justice Center at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. She teaches seminar classes and represents clients in criminal and juvenile cases at trial, sentencing, resentencing, on appeal, in post-conviction, clemency, and other collateral proceedings. Previously, Mahadev served as an Assistant Appellate Defender with the Illinois Office of the State Appellate Defender and taught as an Adjunct Professor of Appellate Advocacy at Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Mahadev earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of California, Berkeley, and Juris Doctor from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

