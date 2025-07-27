CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker, state leaders, and community members from across Chicagoland gathered to officially rename 115 S. La Salle St. the Jesse White State of Illinois Building, honoring Illinois’ longest-serving Secretary of State and a legendary public servant. The event follows unanimous votes in both the Illinois House and Senate last year to rename the building after White, who turned 91 last month.

“As the longest serving Secretary of State in our history, Secretary White spent his career doing something good for the people of Illinois every single day,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “He championed good and honest government at a time when our state needed it the most – putting us on a path to progress by rooting out the corruption and insider dealing that had defined our institutions. I cannot think of a more appropriate name than the Jesse White State of Illinois Building, which will serve generations of Illinoisans and stand as a symbol of strong, effective government for years to come.”

Jesse White, born in downstate Alton, served as Illinois Secretary of State from 1999 to 2023. His leadership introduced nationally recognized traffic safety laws, improved customer service through technological innovation, and advanced organ and tissue donation efforts across Illinois. White also served 16 years in the Illinois House of Representatives and 6 years as Cook County Recorder of Deeds. At the event, he was also presented with a proclamation signed by Governor Pritzker in recognition of the announcement.

“I am proud to have a State of Illinois building named in my honor,” said former Secretary of State Jesse White. “I hope that the Jesse White State of Illinois Building will inspire future generations of all backgrounds to serve with honor and excellence.”

The newly renamed building houses more than 15 State agencies and Constitutionals, including Chicago offices for the Illinois Secretary of State and the Illinois Attorney General. Rising to 37-floors, the building currently accommodates nearly 2,300 employees.

“Jesse White’s name belongs on a building where progress, equity, and service intersect, because that’s what he stood for every day during his 43 years of public service to Illinois,” said Raven A. DeVaughn, Director of Illinois Central Management Services. “We’re proud to have one of our largest State buildings symbolize his legacy for generations to come.”

The Jesse White State of Illinois Building is the home to the Secretary of State Flagship Center, a state-of-the-art two-story DMV, which opened April 2025.

