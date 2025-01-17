CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced $2.4 million in available grant funding for the second round of the Equipment Upgrades Grant Program through the Illinois Grocery Initiative. Grantees will be selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process.

“Local grocery stores allow families to access the fresh, nutrient-dense food they need and deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Through the Illinois Grocery Initiative, we’re bringing investments to food insecure communities to ensure existing grocery stores have the equipment they need to provide reliable food access to those that need it most. I strongly encourage all eligible entities to apply for this important funding opportunity.”

“This second round of funding for the Equipment Upgrades Program will further enhance grocery stores that support our most vulnerable communities,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The Illinois Grocery Initiative helps our grocers and farmers, strengthens Illinois agriculture and helps reduce food insecurity.”

This second round of the Equipment Upgrades Grant Program will build upon the State's efforts to provide funding for energy-efficient equipment upgrades for existing grocery stores, with priority given to those located in food insecure communities across the state. This program is designed to strengthen existing grocery stores and preserve access to fresh food in food insecure communities, in an effort to stop the formation of new food deserts.

“DCEO is committed to ensuring that all Illinoisans have access to healthy and affordable food,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “The Illinois Grocery Initiative Equipment Upgrades Grant Program will continue to provide funding to help support existing grocery stores and combat the formation of new food deserts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Qualified entities include independent grocers or cooperatives with fewer than 500 employees and no more than four grocery locations. Qualified applicants can apply for grants between $25,000 to $250,000. Applications will be accepted and evaluated on a rolling basis until December 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. or until allocated funds are exhausted. To view the competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) and apply for the grant, please visit the DCEO website.

Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to CEO.GrantHelp@illinois.gov for application assistance. Prospective applicants can submit program-specific questions to CEO.GroceryInitiative@illinois.gov. Applicants can also watch DCEO’s technical assistance webinar.

Additionally, DCEO has contracted with Chicago State University and Western Illinois University to provide technical assistance and business counselling to prospective Illinois Grocery Initiative applicants and grantees.

“I'm thrilled to see the expansion of funding for the Illinois Grocery Initiative Equipment Upgrades Grant Program,” said Representative Mary Beth Canty (D – Arlington Heights). “Ensuring our communities across the state have access to quality food is a top priority and this funding will support our efforts in that continued goal.”

“All Illinois families deserve reliable access to fresh and affordable food,” said Senator Christopher Belt (D – Swansea). “This program has had an immense impact on our state's local communities and grocers. The next round of funding will ensure we can continue to support Illinois families.”

About the Illinois Grocery Initiative

The Illinois Grocery Initiative provides wrap-around support to local governments and independent grocers opening grocery stores in and those currently operating in food deserts as authorized by PA 103-0561. The initiative has a detailed list of efforts to combat food insecurity across the state that includes:

Providing support for existing grocery stores by offering grant funding for energy-efficient equipment upgrades.

Supporting the establishment of new stores by providing grant funding for establishing new grocery stores in food deserts. These grants will support building/renovation, equipment, and first-year operational expenses.

Providing technical assistance to prospective applicants and grantees. Technical assistance will include business planning, marketing, financing, supply chain management, and workforce development assistance as needed.

Expanding tax incentive eligibility to grocers which includes exemption from tax on utilities and building materials.

Commissioning a Grocery Initiative Study to explore the many factors that lead to the current circumstances regarding food insecurity.

More like this: