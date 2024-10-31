CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced open applications for State-Designated Cultural Districts in Illinois. State-Designated Cultural Districts are communities, towns, or specific geographic areas that have a distinct shared historical and cultural identity that binds the community together. Once selected, the State plans to make $3 million available to State-Designated Cultural Districts, and through the designations, aims to uplift the unique contributions of historic cultural districts with the goal of increasing economic development opportunities.

“Here in Illinois, we are incredibly proud of our diverse communities — their vibrant and historic cultural identities enrich our state, bringing us together,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m excited to announce the second round of applications for State-Designated Cultural Districts to help support areas across the state preserve their unique identities. Through a $3 million investment in these cultural districts, we are honoring their shared histories while promoting equitable growth and opportunity, ensuring that local economies thrive without displacing existing communities.”

The goal of the State-Designated Cultural Districts program is to encourage economic development; support the preservation and development of history and culturally significant structures, traditions, and languages; foster local cultural development and education; provide a focal point for celebrating communities' unique cultural identities; and promote equitable growth and opportunity without generating displacement.

“In Illinois, our diversity is our strength, and we're committed to preserving every part of our diverse history,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Promoting our distinct cultures and the communities they shape fosters economic opportunities and growth.”

State-Designated Cultural Districts are intended to empower communities and geographic areas to collaborate on applications based on the shared characteristics and experiences that bind them together, such as ethnic identity or shared history. There are no population or geographic limitations on what defines a Cultural District, and it could take many forms, for example, a main street business corridor, an entire rural town, or a historic geographic cluster in a larger city.

“The State-Designated Cultural Districts program not only bolsters economic development, but also allows the State to preserve and promote the unique histories and culture of our vastly diverse communities,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “This is a great opportunity to celebrate diverse identities across Illinois, and I encourage eligible entities to apply.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Recipients will be eligible to apply for $3 million in funding that will be tailored to fit the needs of individual Cultural Districts and support the goals of the program to foster economic development and help communities preserve their unique cultural identities.

The State-Designated Cultural Districts opportunity is open to localities, municipalities and community-based non-profit organizations through a competitive Notice of Designation Opportunity (NODO). To be selected, applicants must demonstrate the ways in which they have a distinct cultural identity and have historically faced challenges preserving their unique cultural attributes due to gentrification, displacement or the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be evaluated based on the needs of the community, capacity to serve as a Cultural District, and quality of the application submitted, with a focus on ensuring geographic diversity for statewide representation.

To view the competitive Notice of Designation Opportunity (NODO) and apply for the NODO, please visit the DCEO website. To help applicants prepare to apply for this opportunity, DCEO will be holding technical assistance webinars. Dates for the sessions are listed below:

Friday, November 1,11 – 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 6, 10 - 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 13, 10 – 11:00 a.m.

More like this: