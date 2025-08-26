CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s (DCEO) Office of Tourism announced that Illinois welcomed 113 million domestic and international visitors who spent a record $48.5 billion in 2024 – an increase of 500,000 visitors and $1.3 billion in spending from 2023, according to data provided by Tourism Economics. This tourism surge also led to a new all-time high in hotel tax revenue figures in FY25, totaling $367 million – a 14% increase over the previous record set in FY24.

“Illinois has recorded yet another record-breaking year for tourism, but these are more than numbers: they represent jobs, spending in local economies, and visitors creating lifelong memories in the Middle of Everything,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With something for every type of visitor, tourism represents an important part of Illinois’ economy and I’ve made investing in the industry a key priority. From Chicago to our beautiful state parks, unique towns, historic landmarks, and outdoor adventures, Illinois is proud to welcome visitors from across the globe.”

In 2024, the city of Chicago saw an impressive 7.7% rise in overnight visitors, further highlighting the state's appeal as a premier destination for domestic tourists.

“Illinoisans have always known what makes our state special—from the world-class entertainment and cultural institutions in Chicago, the incredible culinary scenes in every corner of the state, and the natural beauty of sites like Starved Rock State Park, Shawnee National Forest, and Lake Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “The fact that the rest of the country—and the world—is catching on is more than just a point of pride; it makes a real economic impact for the people of this state. More visitors means more revenue for our communities, more support for our small and family-owned businesses, and more good-paying jobs for our residents.”

Illinois made significant investments in the travel and tourism industry in FY25, including $7.3 million in grants to 47 entities across the state through Route 66 grants to support projects along Route 66 ahead of the Route 66 centennial in 2026, Tourism Private Sector grants to support new, expanded, or enhanced events and festivals, International Tourism grants to boost international travel, and Tourism Attractions grants to develop or improve tourism attractions in Illinois. DCEO also funded a new $15 million tourism incentive grant program in FY24 to attract new events to the state, including the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon moving to Rockford for the first time in Illinois history, the 2026 American Hockey League All-Star Classic being hosted by the Rockford IceHogs, and thousands of key international travel buyers and media coming to Chicago for U.S. Travel Association’s IPW 2025 – the largest inbound travel show in the nation. ? ?

“Illinois’ tourism industry continues to see record growth as the State prioritizes welcoming visitors from near and far,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “From offering new and legacy tourism grant programs to an award-winning tourism campaign, the State of Illinois is making critical investments that are driving longer stays from visitors who boost economies throughout Illinois as they shop at small businesses and dine at local restaurants.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2024, visitor spending directly generated $4.7 billion in state and local tax revenue, according to Tourism Economics. This boost in revenue has stimulated various sectors of the state’s economy while directly supporting 282,165 jobs in the state's tourism and hospitality industry, an increase of 3,965 jobs from 2023.

“Hotels throughout Illinois are thrilled to welcome an increasing number of travelers from across the country and around the globe,” said Michael Jacobson, President & CEO, Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “This rising demand has provided important momentum for the hotel industry, which despite recent gains, struggles under the weight of rising costs and economic uncertainty. As we celebrate this milestone, we must remain committed to fostering a vibrant hospitality industry that allows for long-term growth, creates new opportunities for our workforce, and drives investment across the state.”

Another key component of Illinois tourism’s success is the state’s award-winning “Middle of Everything” tourism campaign. The campaign has contributed to an additional 2 million trips generating over $675 million spent in Illinois hotels, restaurants, small businesses, and attractions in 2024, according to data from Longwoods International. Additionally, every $1 spent on the campaign equated to $74 in visitor spending while generating $7 in state and local tax revenue for every dollar spent.

“Visitors and locals alike know that Illinois is the best place to be, and the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign has tremendously helped us get the word out far and wide,” said Senator Sara Feigenholtz (D – Chicago). “Illinois’ record-breaking tourism numbers are evidence of our commitment to promoting our great state to visitors while supporting our tourism industry.”

“Illinois is making waves in the tourism industry, and we must continue to build upon this positive momentum,” said Representative Kimberly DuBuclet (D – Chicago). “Our status as a global destination will continue to bolster local economies as visitors enjoy Illinois.”

State hotel tax revenue collections are provided by the Illinois Department of Revenue, representing all taxable revenue from hotels, motels and lodging establishments across Illinois. The number of visitors is compiled by MMGY/DK Shifflet and included in the report provided by Tourism Economics which also measures the economic impact of visitor spending.

About the Illinois Office of Tourism

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), Office of Tourism manages industry efforts that result in sustainable and significant economic and quality-of-life benefits for Illinois residents. We are committed to making Illinois a model of inclusivity and a celebration of diversity. To learn more, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

More like this: