SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

Illinois State Police

Alicia Atkinson will serve as Statewide 9-1-1 Administrator.* Alicia Atkinson, ENP, brings nearly two decades of 911 expertise to the State of Illinois. Starting as a Telecommunicator, Alicia has held the positions of Certified Training Officer, Training and Quality Assurance Coordinator, Assistant Communications Manager, and Deputy Director within 911 centers. She also worked briefly in the private sector, where she led projects and teams supporting 911 centers in implementing software and call-handling protocols. A committed lifelong learner, Alicia maintains multiple public safety certifications and consistently seeks opportunities for professional development within the 911 industry. Her dedication to the 911 community is evident through her active involvement in committees and initiatives. As the Region 1 Director and Chair of the Training and Education Committee within the Illinois National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Chapter, Alicia strives to drive positive change within the industry and uplift fellow 911 professionals. Atkinson's appointment is effective July 1, 2025.

* Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.