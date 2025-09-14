SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

Illinois Workforce Innovation Board

Christopher W. Toppin will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board.* Toppin is a senior human resources executive with over 15 years of experience leading workforce strategy, organizational development, and talent engagement across global industries. As Vice President of Human Resources at S&C Electric Company, he oversees HR business partnering operations for more than 3,500 employees, guiding initiatives in leadership development, diversity and inclusion, succession planning, and employee engagement. Toppin earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from East Carolina University.

* Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

