Gov. Pritzker Announces One Appointment to Boards and Commissions
Rev. Dr. Jakes to continue shaping CTA’s fiscal strategy under Pritzker.
SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:
Chicago Transit Authority Board
Reverend Dr. L. Bernard Jakes will continue to serve as a Member of the Chicago Transit Authority Board.* Jakes currently serves as Vice-Chairman and Chairman of Finance and Budget on the Chicago Transit Authority Board, overseeing fiscal strategy and governance. Jakes is also Senior Pastor of West Point Baptist Church in Chicago, where he has preached for over 23 years. Additionally, Jakes serves as Trustee for Elmhurst College, and he was inducted into the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of International Preachers of Morehouse College. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Elmhurst College, his Master of Arts from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary at Northwestern University, and his Doctor of Ministry from United Theological Seminary.
*Appointment pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.
