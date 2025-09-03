SPRINGFIELD - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointment in his administration:

Michelle Gibson will continue to serve as a Member of the Illinois Pollution Control Board.* Gibson was first appointed to the board in November 2021. She is a registered environmental health specialist with over 15 years of experience in environmental consulting, waste diversion, resource management, and environmental and public health. In her time as an environmental consultant, she implemented recycling and waste-reduction programs at hospitals, universities, residential facilities, military bases, manufacturing sites, and large office complexes. She advised statewide environmental organizations on strategies for waste handling. Gibson has also managed the Dekalb County solid waste program, and she has supervised a team of Boone County environmental health inspectors enforcing clean water standards. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, she led the enforcement efforts to strictly adhere to health and sanitation guidelines set forth by the Pritzker administration, helping to considerably lower the transmission rates in Boone County. Gibson received her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Health from Illinois State University.

*Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

